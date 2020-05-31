Being unemployed and not receiving benefits is similar to being a prisoner in your home who hasn’t committed a crime.
That’s the way Nicole Livingston, a Pomeroy High School graduate, described her recent temporary layoff from Lincoln County Hospital District No. 3 in Davenport, Wash.
For one of the few times in her adult life, Livingston had an abundance of spare time on her hands. Yet there was very little she could do, because she was watching her budget so carefully.
Make a cake? Probably not. The cost of basic ingredients like butter and sugar adds up quickly. Go on a walk? Maybe, but it’s likely going to be around the neighborhood to avoid purchasing gas. Read a book? Only if it’s already on the shelf.
“It’s a horrible, helpless feeling,” Livingston said in a Facebook message. “I was so depressed, anxious and overwhelmed. You really can’t do anything, because you are counting your pennies.”
She said she feels lucky now, though, especially considering what others are going through. Her unemployment benefits arrived in a lump sum after she returned to her job handling medical records in the middle of May.
The kind of stress Livingston faced is becoming more common, with record numbers of people out of work because of the corona-virus pandemic.
The unemployment rate in north central Idaho rose from a near record low of 2.7 per-cent in March to an almost record high of 11.4 percent in April, said Kathryn Tacke, an economist with the Idaho Department of Labor in a news release.
The number of unemployed residents in the region increased from 1,412 in March to 5,696 in April, the most recent month the statistics are available for, Tacke said.
The unemployment rate reached 8.7 percent in Asotin County, 6.6 percent in Whitman County and 12.1 percent in Garfield County in April.
Typically, unemployment benefits help cover the gap until people find work again. Right now though, the enormous volume of applicants seeking checks has made it impossible in some instances for those who qualify to get them in a timely way.
Aggravating the issue is that local offices of the Idaho Department of Labor in Idaho and the Washington State Employment Security Department have been closed to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, requiring people to file online.
Washington’s Employment Security Department launched Operation 100 Percent in the middle of this month after acknowledging in a news release it had paid benefits to two-thirds of applicants and that 7 percent, or 57,000 applicants, have been “flagged with an issue requiring resolution.”
Idaho hasn’t estimated the number of claims it hasn’t addressed, but it is making progress, solving 1,000 issues on a recent weekday, said Georgia Smith, a spokeswoman for the Idaho Department of Labor in an email.
Those who haven’t received checks have at least one issue that prevents them from being eligible, Smith said.
Efforts to address the deluge include hiring more employees at Idaho’s labor department, Sen. Dan Johnson said.
“It’s still not adequate,” Johnson said. “I don’t think it’s anybody’s fault. They’re just so overwhelmed.”
Unpaid unemployment claims are the No. 1 issue coming across the desk of Rep. Caroline Nilsson Troy in recent weeks.
Troy is helping 30 of her constituents in Latah and Benewah counties — many of whom have never been out of work before — communicate with the Idaho Department of Labor. She said she wonders how much department officials have considered the limited access to technology available to some people in rural parts of the state.
She’s closely following the steps the department is taking to address the problem, including learning a consultant was advising the agency last week. Smith confirmed that, but said the department hasn’t made any changes based on the consultant’s review.
Improvements are needed right away, Troy said. Inquiries from her constituents started four weeks ago, and the tone became more urgent in recent days, when they began telling her their power would be turned off or they were facing eviction.
“All of the bad things you can think of are starting to become very real,” she said.
One woman was told she would get a call during a specific window of time one day from the Idaho Department of Labor, but it never came. She’s growing increasingly apprehensive about leaving her house because, if she does get the call, she wants to be sure she can provide any information that’s needed.
As much as Troy’s phone is ringing, she suspects the problem is even more widespread than those calls suggest.
The people she represents are generally self-reliant individuals who open up about their personal circumstances as a last resort.
“They’re scared and they’re worried,” she said. “They just want to talk to someone and get these issues resolved.”
Livingston, whose benefits didn’t arrive until she was headed back to work, and David Sharp, a graphic designer at Printcraft in Lewiston, encountered the same frustrations as the people Troy is helping.
Sharp, who has returned to work, sought unemployment based on a provision for those with health and safety concerns related to the pandemic. Livingston accepted a voluntary layoff. Key in their thinking was the seemingly safe assumption that unemployment benefits would prevent them from going entirely broke.
Washington normally pays about half of people’s pay, with a cap for higher earners, generally ranging from $188 to $790 per week. Idaho’s benefits typically top out at $448 per week.
Those figures don’t include $600 per week available in both states through the federal Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security Act for the weeks between March 29 and July 25 of this year.
The health district that employs Livingston asked for volunteers to be temporarily laid off after COVID-19 struck, she said. She lives with her boyfriend in Spokane and has no children, and the only other person in her department helps support a grandchild and has seniority over her, she said.
Similar to Livingston, Sharp lives with his girlfriend. He viewed not working as a way to help protect the health of his girlfriend’s relatives, including her mother, who lives with them and drives a relative to Seattle for weekly chemotherapy treatments.
“I didn’t want to be responsible for anyone getting sick,” Sharp said.
He had just $6 left by the time he went back to work.
Livingston’s claims were repeatedly denied, even though one message told her she would get $316 per week. She tried to file appeals, but even after hours of searching, she couldn’t locate a place to do that on the site.
It may have been that the line was just too long.
“Applicants should know that the money won’t run out, and benefits will be paid retroactively to their date of eligibility — even if they go back to work,” according to a news release from the Washington State Employment Security Department.
Sharp was familiar with the process since he was out of work during the Great Recession and received benefits then.
At first, it appeared everything went well. He got a letter stating he was entitled to $271 a week plus $600 a week from the federal CARES Act, but then he began getting error messages on his claims.
“I haven’t seen any of that money,” he said after spending a recent lunch break on hold with the Idaho Department of Labor.
One reason for the delay could be that he applied under the pandemic provision. Those cases have to be reviewed individually to establish the correct payment, Johnson said.
Despite their recent struggles, Livingston and Sharp said they feel lucky. They had the support of their significant others, along with food and shelter.
That doesn’t mean what they endured was easy.
The money Sharp and his girlfriend drained from their bank account to weather the crisis was supposed to help them move to a home of their own no later than the end of the year.
“That was our future,” he said. “And now it’s gone.”
