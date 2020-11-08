Brian Johnson joins father as financial advisor at Lewiston branch of CA Financial Services

Brian Johnson has joined CA Financial Services in Lewiston as a financial adviser. Johnson’s responsibilities include working with individuals and their families to select investments to help them meet their financial goals.
He is licensed as a registered representative and investment adviser representative, which allows him to sell securities and provide ongoing investment advice.
He joins his father, Doug Johnson, portfolio strategist, as one of two father-son teams at CA Financial Services, working alongside Richard and Robert Clifford.
Before taking the position at CA Financial Services, Johnson was the director of radiology and radiation oncology services for St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. He received his radiology degree from Lewis-Clark State College.
The financial professionals at CA Financial Services offer Securities and Advisory Services through KMS Financial Services Inc., a broker/dealer and registered investment adviser. KMS is a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority/Securities Investor Protection Corporation and a Securities Exchange Commission Registered Investment Adviser.
KMS, headquartered in Seattle, is a subsidiary of Advisor Group Holdings Inc., which includes a network of seven affiliated wealth management firms with more than 11,000 affiliated independent financial professionals across the U.S.