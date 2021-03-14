KAMIAH — A 1,000-pound antique iron fountain from a village in France greets visitors as they arrive at a 16-room, two-story, 11,000-square-foot addition to the Hearthstone Lodge near Kamiah.
The fountain is one of many flourishes that give the accommodation a European feel, said Marjorie Schmaehl, who owns the business with her husband, Harty Schmaehl.
An elevator connects the first level with the upper story. The rooms have outside decks, Wi-Fi and Jacuzzi tubs with showers.
“We have made it world class,” she said. “We do have all of the amenities of a fine hotel.”
The villa of 16 rooms joins three buildings at the Hearthstone Lodge, which opened in 2000.
The others are the Chateau, which features four suites, Canterbury Cottage, a stand-alone suite with a wrap-around porch, and the Chalet, a hand-hewn log building with two suites.
Rooms go for between $140 and $199 per night on the 65-acre property overlooking the Clearwater River, where guests can hike on former logging trails.
“It’s really forested for only being 2 miles out of town,” Schmaehl said.
In addition to the lodge, the Schmaehls own Hearthstone Restaurant & Bakery in Kamiah.
Financial institution prepares for permanent home in Lewiston
One of the biggest credit unions in Idaho is moving forward with plans to open a Lewis-ton branch.
Idaho Central Credit Union filed a building permit application with the city of Lewiston last week for a location at 429 Thain Road, across the street from a Maverik gas station and convenience store, said city of Lewiston building official John Smith.
The plans show a 6,600-square-foot office with three drive-through lanes, two for tellers and a third for an automated teller machine.
The financial institution has been gradually expanding its presence in north central Idaho.
It merged with Whitepine Credit Union in Pierce about three years ago, won naming rights for the University of Idaho’s new basketball arena with a $10 million contribution announced in 2018 and opened a Moscow branch in December.
Making the ride smooth: Poe Asphalt Paving honored for work
Poe Asphalt Paving Inc. of Post Falls received a 2020 Larry H. Lemon Quality in Construction Award for excellence in construction of asphalt pavement from the National Asphalt Pavement Association.
The company won the award for its work on almost 3 miles of North Kootenai Road in Kootenai, a small northern Idaho town, according to a news release from Poe Asphalt Paving.
The honor recognizes the 10 highest-scoring projects submitted for a quality-in-construction award in the category for general paving of fewer than 50,000 tons.
Poe Asphalt Paving also was recognized with multiple 2020 awards for excellence in construction of asphalt pavement.
The awards were for a Garland Avenue extension project in Spokane Valley, the construction of a new passing lane on U.S. Highway 95 in Culdesac, work on two sections of U.S. Highway 95 from Webb Road south of Lapwai to Aspen Lane just north of Lapwai and from Culdesac to Mission Creek, and a project on Idaho State Highway 53 north of Hayden.
Portable toilet business invests in improvements
King’s Thrones in Lewiston has added a shop with four bay doors partly so that work on its equipment can be done inside.
It also will simplify the operations of the business in the winter, because it will provide a place to store trucks that carry 300 gallons of fresh water, said business owner Terry Ragains.
Any water remaining in the tanks has had to be drained at the end of each day in cold weather to prevent freezing, he said.
The upgrade comes at a time his business is growing. King’s Thrones provides portable toilets and hand-washing stations along with temporary fencing and also septic-tank pumping.
Since COVID-19 hit, construction sites have routinely wanted hand-washing stations, he said.
Port of Whitman park readying for upgrades
BOYER PARK — A $1 million construction grant from the Washington Recreation and Conservation Office will help the Port of Whitman County replace three of the original 1975 docks at Boyer Park and Marina.
Construction of new aluminum and fiberglass docks for day boaters and people temporarily mooring their vessels at the marina is expected to take place in fall 2022, according to a news release from the Port of Whitman County, which operates the 140-acre park under a long-term lease with the Army Corps of Engineers.
The project also includes the addition of a navigation aid light for enhanced nighttime boater safety and the placement of an accessible vault toilet in the boat launch parking area. The restroom will remain open 24 hours a day throughout the year.
The port will contribute $1.1 million in matching funds, bringing the total project cost to $2.1 million.
Along with the dock replacement, the port plans to rehabilitate four other docks to extend their use by 10 to 15 years. The project will be funded with $763,600 in port money. Those docks are for long-term marina tenants and overflow transient boaters. An eighth dock will be removed because of its poor condition.
Park operators expect at least 330 transient boaters to use the docks this year.
Day use is free at the park, which is one mile downriver from Lower Granite Dam and about 60 miles downriver from Clarkston.
Replacing and renovating the docks is part of an effort started five years ago by the Port of Whitman County to upgrade the park, which also includes new cabins, recreational vehicle sites and a playground structure.
Co-owner of River Cities Real Estate to lead professional group
Becka Picchena will serve as president of the Lewis-Clark Association of Realtors Executive Committee in 2021.
She is the co-owner and associate broker of River Cities Real Estate in Lewiston.
Other officers are President-elect Heather Meeks, a Realtor with Coldwell Banker Tomlinson in Lewiston; secretary Debbie Lee, owner/broker of Assist 2 Sell Discovery Real Estate in Lewiston and Clarkston; and treasurer Dick White, co-owner and designated broker of River Cities Real Estate.
Wendy Price, owner and broker of Century 21 Price Right, was named Realtor of the year by the organization for 2020.
Woman earns real estate license
Brooke Forth has obtained her real estate licenses in Idaho and Washington after working as an assistant of Realtor Loris Profit since 2019 at Century 21 Price Right in Lewiston.
Forth will continue to be Profit’s assistant, but her duties will be expanded to include more customer service.
