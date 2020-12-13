BOISE — Passengers racing to get through the Transportation Security Administration checkpoint at the Boise Airport no longer have to rifle through their bags or pull out their phones to find a boarding pass.
The TSA has installed a scanner connected to the Internet that electronically matches passengers’ identifications to their flight schedules, eliminating the need to show a boarding pass.
And a new carry-on baggage scanner makes it so passengers no long have to remove electronics such as laptops or tablets, travel-size liquids, medical equipment or food — if they’re in the right line.
The changes are meant to reduce the number of times passengers’ belongings are touched by TSA officers. The airport installed acrylic barriers throughout the screening area last month to limit exposures between security officers and travelers.
The ID scanner checks a driver’s license, passport or passport card and compares it to the database for the state where it was issued, or a federal list for passports and plastic passport cards. Using credential-authenticating technology, the scanner can detect whether an ID is genuine or whether it has been altered, TSA spokesperson Lorie Dankers said in an interview.
“It runs it against what’s called the Secure Flight database, travelers on the no-fly list,” Dankers said. “It also confirms the person’s airline ticket and travel dates.”
Both scanners were installed in October. Last week, TSA invited local news media to take a look.
Passengers wishing to have carry-on baggage scanned by the enhanced scanner should head for the middle line after clearing the check-in station.
“They still have to remove their shoes but not remove anything from their bag, so that’s good for the traveler,” Dankers said. “They just put their bag on the belt.”
The CT scanner — computed tomography — similar to those used in hospitals, uses three-dimensional X-ray technology. TSA officers can view items from different angles, rotating the image 360 degrees. That reduces the need for hand inspections.
As more than a dozen passengers went through the checkout last week, only one bag was pulled off the line for hand inspection. That bag appeared to contain a bottled beverage with more than the 3.4 ounces of liquid allowed to go through the checkpoint.
“We like to use this as our primary method for X-ray detection, and the reason for that is because of the thoroughness of the image,” Dankers said. “The 2D X-rays are still in use at airports, including Boise, but these offer an extra tool for the officers. Being able to resolve any potential threats on the screen instead of having to go into the bag is a plus.”
All TSA security officers wear face masks and gloves while they screen passengers. Those working close to passengers must also wear a face shield or other eye protection. Officers rotate to different positions every 30 minutes. They are required to change gloves when rotating to a new duty station or after patting down a passenger.
Passengers also can ask an officer to change gloves before doing a hand search of a bag, Dankers said.
“Don’t feel bashful in asking them to change their gloves,” she said. “They come in contact with a lot of surfaces that come in contact with a lot of people. I highly recommend saying, ‘I’d like you to put on your gloves.’ They will do so.”