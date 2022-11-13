A new Zip’s Drive-In in the Lewiston Orchards is expected to debut at the end of this month at the intersection of Thain Road and Preston Avenue.

The burger chain’s second Lewiston location will be similar to the one on 16th Avenue, with a drive-through window and indoor seating, said Kelsey Wilder, who owns three Zip’s with her husband, Daryl Wilder.

