Red, red, red wine has put Clarkston’s Basalt Cellars in the spotlight.
On Aug. 26, the winery is releasing Basalt Cellars Cougar Red IX Vintage: 2020, which has been selected as this year’s choice for a collector series of the WSU Alumni Association.
The wine ($38) is made from three red grapes: grenache, syrah and mourvedre. Basalt Cellars has won awards for its previous versions of the combination known as GSM made from fruit harvested in 2013, 2015, 2016 and 2018, said Rick Wasem, who owns Basalt Cellars with Lynn DeVleming.
Basalt Cellars sourced grapes from some of the most highly regarded vineyards in Washington state, which appreciated the winery’s excellent reputation for GSM and the WSU tie, Wasem said.
“Higher-end growers scrutinize the quality of wine you have previously produced because they want the wine to be equivalent with their reputation,” he said.
The wine is described by Basalt Cellars as having a silky mouthfeel. It smells like cherry pastries and wild strawberries. Similar flavors are present in the taste of the wine.
“Fruit was hand-picked at perfect ripeness, destemmed and fermented in small lots ... and aged in mostly French oak barrels for 18 months,” according to the description.
The effort that Basalt Cellars put into the wine will support the WSU Alumni Association, which will get a portion of the proceeds.
At the same time, Basalt Cellars will benefit, Wasem said.
The alumni association each year picks only one winery with ties to WSU to produce a wine to be in its series, he said.
Dozens of wineries meet that criteria. WSU is deeply involved in Washington state’s robust wine industry, offering degrees in enology and viticulture and operating a research center at Prosser.
Basalt Cellars was eligible because Wasem earned his pharmacy degree at WSU and DeVleming completed a bachelor’s degree in foreign language and literature at the school.
Vista Outdoor pulls in millions in profits
April, May and June were three more strong months for Vista Outdoor.
The parent company of Lewiston’s CCI/Speer ammunition-making operations had a net income of $126 million for the first quarter of its fiscal year that ended June 26.
That compares with earnings of $103 million for the same time last year. Vista Outdoor finished its most recent fiscal year with profits of $473 million, compared with $266 million for the previous fiscal year.
Sales on the sporting products segment, which includes ammunition, were $511 million for the first quarter of this year, “driven by strong growth across all calibers,” according to a Vista Outdoor news release.
Sales in outdoor products, which includes brands such as Camelbak, Bell and Camp Chef, were $292 million.
Empowering the company’s brands to make the best decisions for their businesses and customers is part of what is driving its performance, said Vista Outdoor CEO Chris Metz in a news release.
“We have also maintained an optimized and lean cost structure to allow us to succeed in a variety of economic and operational envi-ronments and have action plans to further control costs if necessary,” he said.
Vista Outdoor reported its financial results the same day it announced it is buying Simms Fishing Products in Bozeman, Mont., for $192 million in a deal expected to close by the end of September.
“Simms broadens our core addressable market into the highly attractive fishing category with a premium, innovative brand with significant room for growth,” Metz said in a news release.
The earnings news comes as Metz prepares for a new role. He will be the CEO of a business that will be comprised of his company’s outdoor brands when Vista Outdoor separates into two independent, publicly traded companies.
That previously announced change is anticipated to happen in 2023.
The other company will include Vista Outdoor’s ammunition operations and be led by Jason Vanderbrink, president of Vista Outdoor sporting products.
Citizens sought to help test speed of internet
Residents of Nez Perce, Clearwater, Idaho and Lewis counties are being asked to take an internet speed test as part of an effort to help upgrade telecommunications infrastructure.
The test takes less than 30 seconds and is available at clearwater-eda.org. The data will be collected through the end of December.
But those working on the project are requesting people complete the test by mid-September if possible because the applications for some grants are due by the end of that month, said Krista Baker, a community development specialist at CEDA, in an email.
“We need residents to take the speed test from their home or business to learn what their honest upload/download speed is,” Baker said. “This will help identify areas that are considered ‘unserved’ or ‘underserved.’ We know a large percentage of our population falls into these two categories.”
Camas Prairie business recognized
NEZPERCE — A company in Nezperce — Hillco Technologies Inc. — has earned praise from one of Idaho’s highest-ranking politicians.
Wallace “Arlie” Hill started the business in 1963 after designing the first hydraulic fold-up harrow cart for his family farm, according to a news release from the office of U.S. Sen. Jim Risch, which named Hillco the Idaho small business of the month for July.
Today Hillco is known nationwide for its combine leveling systems, which it began to manufacture in the 1990s, and continues to design, test and market new products for the agricultural sector.
The company is known for its “generous support” of local businesses, athletics, education and first responders, according to the news release.
“Hillco Technologies Inc., has made significant advancements to agricultural production in Idaho’s Camas Prairie and nationwide,” Risch said in the news release.
SEL executive assigned new title
PULLMAN — A 22-year veteran at Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories has been promoted.
David Sanchez Escobedo has been named vice president of engineering services, the division of the Pullman-headquartered company that provides products that help SEL customers protect and control electrical infrastructure and power systems.
In his new position, Sanchez is leading almost 400 people in 15 countries who design, deliver and support customers in the regions outside the U.S. and Canada.
Since being hired by SEL in 2000, he has held numerous engineering and leadership roles within the company’s engineering services and manufacturing divisions. In October 2021, he was promoted to engineering services senior director, where he led the team responsible for nearly half the division’s projects.
“(Sanchez’s) focus on quality, safety, problem solving, and continuous improvement, combined with his ability to care for and develop his teams, make him a particularly strong leader,” said Chief Sales and Services Officer David Costello in a news release from SEL.
Sanchez has written numerous technical papers and presented at major industry conferences in the U.S., Latin America and Europe. He has a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from Guanajuato University and a master’s in the same subject from Guadalajara University.
Wanted: Innovative bites for Trailmix competition
BOISE — The Trailmix competition Oct. 24-28 in Boise will provide opportunities for food and beverage start-up companies to launch their products, including those from north central Idaho.
Applications are being accepted at boiseentrepreneurweek.org until midnight Mountain Standard Time Aug. 16.
Five finalists will be selected from the applications. They will be paired with industry mentors to prepare for their final pitch.
Judging criteria includes innovation, market traction, taste, shelf readiness for large retail and ingredients.
The winner will receive $25,000 and shelf space at Albertsons’ Broadway store in Boise, with the potential for expansion into other regional stores if sales are strong. The runner-up gets $5,000.
Applicants not selected as finalists will be invited to participate in Boise Entrepreneur Week’s Food Expo, from 3-5 p.m., Oct. 27 in Boise. That event is anticipated to attract more than 6,000 people.
The presenting sponsor of Trailmix is Albertsons. The title sponsor of Boise Entrepreneur Week is STEM Action Center. Other sponsors include Alturas Capital, Scoggin Capital Investments, Zions Bank, Perkins Coie and Vynyl.
