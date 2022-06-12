Lewiston’s home-grown Speer brand merited praise from the man who will oversee it when Vista Outdoor splits during a presentation at the New York Stock Exchange.
“NYPD, we have all of the business with Speer,” said Jason Vanderbrink, president of Vista Sporting Products.
“Law enforcement without question, we are the No. 1 provider in law enforcement and the Speer Gold Dot today is still the duty round of choice.”
Vanderbrink was one of the top executives who spoke in New York on May 24 explaining the implications of dividing Vista Outdoor in a transaction expected to close by the end of the year.
Vanderbrink will be the CEO of a company that will include Speer and Lewiston’s CCI, as well as Federal, Remington, Estate Cartridge and HEVI-Shot. Vista’s outdoor products companies will be part of a separate business. They include Camelbak, Bell, Giro, Camp Chef, Bushnell, Bushnell Golf, Foresight Sports, Stone Glacier and QuietKat.
“We couldn’t be more excited for the future,” Vanderbrink said.
That upbeat outlook is based on many factors.
“The key focus for our management is to continue to be obsessed with low-cost manufacturing,” Vanderbrink said.
The demographics and buying patterns in the market now are more sustainable than they were from 2017 through 2019, he said.
“The average age of a new gun owner in America is 36 years old, down from 49 years old,” Vanderbrink said. “We have gained a generation in gun owners in America, which bodes well for future consumption.”
The reasons individuals are purchasing guns and cartridges have changed too, he said.
Only 25% of first-time gun owners are buying because of civil unrest. The remainder acquire weapons for recreational shooting or hunting or because of family heritage, home defense, being first-time home buyers or threat of Second Amendment regulation.
Similar but not identical trends are happening with ammunition. The amount of ammunition in stock is near historic lows and 85% of all shooters are buying to use, according to Vanderbrink’s presentation.
Alternative energy project is helping support the Port of Lewiston
The Port of Lewiston expects to earn more than $100,000 through a contract with Omega Morgan for its role in handling 60 blades for a wind farm that will generate electricity. The components began arriving by barge in late May from the Washington towns of Longview or Vancouver, and will continue to be delivered through the end of July, said Port Manager David Doeringsfeld. The blades are trucked to their final destination, Jenner, a town in the Canadian province of Alberta, Canada. he said.
Mobile Oil is now exclusive fuel brand of Liberty Marts in Lewiston
Lewiston’s Liberty Mart has branded with Mobile Oil to have a more reliable source of gasoline.
The fuel for the convenience stores at 226 22nd St. N. and 606 Thain Road come from City Service Valcon, the same supplier the business has been using, said Janet Rimmelspacher, who has owned Liberty Mart with her husband, Tim Rimmelspacher, since 2002.
But instead of purchasing the type of fuel that’s the best deal available at any given time, Liberty Mart only buys fuel from Mobile Oil, a high-quality brand that has frequently been in the rotation, she said.
Mobile Oil delivers to its branded customers first, followed by customers who are frequent buyers, followed by customers who purchased them when they have the least-expensive price, Rimmelspacher said.
The arrangement has advantages for customers, such as a Mobile Oil loyalty program, she said.
Customers can earn points for purchases they make on everything Liberty Mart sells besides lottery tickets and cigarettes, she said.
Every 100 points is worth $1 that can be redeemed at any Mobile Oil-branded retailer nationwide, Rimmelspacher said.
Surf and turf featured by mobile eatery
Shrimp sticks are a specialty of a food truck that recently debuted in Lewiston.
The sticks start at $8 and come in four flavors, savory barbecue, garlic parmesan, sweet and spicy, and lemon pepper, said Tanasia Roberts, who owns Big Shrimpin & Bangers with her husband, Cody Roberts.
The eatery originated last year as a food tent under the name of Sausage S.O.B., and it continues to sell items with a hearty variety of Italian sausage made by a specialty business, she said.
The truck is open in the 1500 block of Lewiston’s Main Street and at special events, which the owners promote on social media.
The Roberts both have full-time jobs. He is a contractor who installs insulation and she helps adults with disabilities learn everyday tasks, like cooking.
Financial institution cuts fees to help low-income families
Zions Bank is reducing overdraft and nonsufficient funds fees starting July 13 in a move anticipated to save individuals and small businesses more than $7.4 million annually.
“For some low-income households, overdraft fees can be a major hurdle to having a bank account,” according to a news release from Zions. “Zions Bank is among a growing number of financial institutions working to address the needs of consumers who may have difficulty paying for traditional banking services.”
Zions, for example, will increase an overdraft cushion amount from $5 to $30. Previously, no fees were charged when an account was overdrawn $5 or less at the end of the day. That ceiling is being raised to $30.
Zions has 25 branches in Idaho, including locations in Lewiston and Moscow, and 98 in Utah and Wyoming.
Palouse businesses participate in chamber program
PULLMAN — Sandwiches, candy and theater tickets are among the items that can be purchased through a recently reintroduced program of the Pullman Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Center.
The organization is selling “Chamber Buck$” in $5 and $10 amounts that can be redeemed as cash at participating businesses.
The logos of program sponsors Neill’s Flowers and Gifts and Neill’s Coffee and Ice Cream appear on the first printing of the Buck$.
Other participating businesses include J & H Printing, Rico’s Pub, Cherie Amour, Zoe Coffee & Kitchen, Cougar Country Drive In, SYG Nursery & Landscaping, Palouse Country Candy, Subway, Regional Theater of the Palouse, Noshies and The Yarn Underground and Oak on Main. The Yarn Underground is in Moscow; all of the other businesses are in Pullman.
