Simple mathematics explains the prevalence of “help wanted” signs throughout north central Idaho.
The number of people in the workforce is dropping in all five counties in the region, including Nez Perce, Latah, Idaho, Clearwater and Lewis, according to a recent written analysis issued by Kathryn Tacke, an economist with the Idaho Department of Labor.
Latah County has seen its labor pool decrease by 640 to 19,785 in the last year, one of the largest recent contractions.
The decrease is happening at a time when strong logging, construction and manufacturing sectors, as well a rebound of the tourism industry back to pre COVID-19 levels, are driving the demand for workers.
An aging population is one reason for the labor pool becoming shallower, Tacke wrote.
In the area’s largest county, Nez Perce County, for example, the number of people between the ages of 15 and 24 has fallen by 9 percent between 2000 and 2019.
“Today’s teens are less likely to participate in the labor force — concentrating more on school and related activities,” Tacke wrote.
In 1999, 12 percent of the people employed in Nez Perce County were 55 years old and older. That percentage climbed to 24 percent in 2019.
“In the next few years, we can expect about 550 people to retire each year (in Nez Perce County),” she wrote.
COVID-19 aggravated the trend throughout the region. A number of people are reluctant to work because they fear being exposed to the virus, especially if they have preexisting conditions or reside with someone who is vulnerable to being infected.
“It’s become harder to find child and elder care during the last year, forcing some women to temporarily withdraw from the labor force,” Tacke wrote.
Hayes’ former airport board seat to be filled this week
A dozen applicants are vying for a vacant seat on the five-member Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport Authority Board.
The board plans to interview four of the candidates and select a finalist for the position Tuesday, which is open after the resignation of Chris Hayes, who left the board because he is starting a flight school at the airport.
The four being interviewed are Daniel Aherin, Mark Ridinger, Joseph Gish and Jack DeWenter. The others who sought the position were Beth Beddingfield, Carleton Waldrop, Darlene Lambert, Kane Tippett, Brytten Blewett, Heather Rogers, Kevin Nill and Mary Jane Oatman.
The airport is owned by the city of Lewiston and Nez Perce County. The Lewiston City Council and the Nez Perce County Commission each select two members of the board. Hayes occupied the seat chosen by the board.
Sparklight attempts to bridge the digital divide with federal dollars
Families struggling financially during the COVID-19 pandemic might qualify for financial assistance to help pay for internet through Sparklight’s participation in a federal program.
Present and new Sparklight customers living on tribal lands could qualify for as much as $75 off their monthly internet bill, while those living in other are as might get as much as $50 off monthly bills, according to a news release from the company.
Sparklight’s service territory includes Lewiston and Clarkston. Applications are being accepted at sparklight.com/ebb for the money from the Federal Communications Commission Emergency Broadband Benefit program.
Symposium focuses on how to win government contracts
Registration is available for an event that will cover the ins and outs of winning government contracts.
The Idaho Small Business Virtual Contracting Symposium will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday. The cost is $49.
Sign up is available at bit.ly/ISBVCS2021 for the event organized by the Idaho Procurement Technical Assistance Center, a part of the Idaho Small Business Development Center.
What is being shared at the symposium could be particularly lucrative for small businesses, because the federal government will be spending $300 billion dollars at ventures in that category this year, according to a news release about the event.
Businesses rally behind Clarkston hospital in fundraiser
Small donations could add up to a lot in a May “Retail Round Up” fundraiser for the Tri-State Hospital Foundation.
The money will support equipment, programs and services at Tri-State Memorial Hospital & Medical Campus, according to a news release from Tri-State’s foundation.
The businesses are participating in a variety of ways, in some cases soliciting contributions of as little as a few pennies.
McDonald’s restaurants in Lewiston and Clarkston are donating 10 percent of the proceeds from their sales Thursday.
A & B Foods in Lewiston, the Owl Pharmacies in Lewiston and Clarkston, Rick’s Family Foods in Clarkston and Wasem’s Pharmacy & Home Medical in Clarkston are accepting $1 donations for triangles that can have the names of the contributors written on them.
Shoppers can round up to the nearest dollar figure when they make purchases at Early Bird Supply in Clarkston, Erb’s Ace Hardware in Lewiston and JP Scrubs & More in Clarkston and have the extra change go to Tri-State.
Improving wellness goal of grants made by foundation
The Lewis-Clark Valley Healthcare Foundation has approved more than $200,000 in small grants for organizations to help them deal with health issues, including some caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The grants are for groups in a three-state, nine-county area including Clearwater, Idaho, Latah, Lewis and Nez Perce counties in Idaho; Asotin, Garfield and Whitman counties in Washington; and Wallowa County in Oregon.
The foundation was established in 2017 by Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden when St. Joseph Regional Medical Center became a private business in a sale by Ascension Health to RCCH Healthcare Partners. Idaho Trust Bank is the trustee of the foundation.
A board of community advisers reviews grant applications and recommends grants for approval by the trustee.
Grant recipients, their locations, amounts of the awards and the use of the money they are receiving are as follows:
• Valley Community Center, Clarkston, $6,000, operating expenses from a COVID-19 shutdown.
• LC Crew, Lewiston, $10,000, shoes, socks and snow boots for low-income children in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley.
• Council on Aging & Human Services, Colfax, $10,000, senior nutrition in Whitman County.
• Willow Center, Lewiston, $10,000, peer support group and grief resources.
• Homes of Hope, Clarkston, $10,000, foster family training.
• JK Senior Meal Site, Kendrick, $7,500, kitchen cabinets for food storage.
• Creating Memories for Disabled Children, Enterprise, Ore., $10,000, renovation of vacation cabin.
• Rosalia Volunteer Firefighters Association, Rosalia, $3,000, CPR training.
• AbbaDaddy House Inc., Grangeville, $10,000, setting up a mental health office in Culdesac.
• Joseph Volunteer Fire Department, Joseph, Ore., $10,000, emergency medical services.
• Reliance Ministries Inc., Lewiston, $10,000, sexually transmitted disease testing and treatment.
• NAMI Idaho, Lewiston, $10,000, Region 2 crisis intervention team.
• Sixth Street Senior Center, Clarkston, $10,000, capital expenses for renovations.
• Lewiston City Parks & Recreation, Lewiston, $10,000, Skinner Canyon Trail development at Community Park.
• Juliaetta/Kendrick Good Samaritan Food Bank, Kendrick and Juliaetta, $1,500, emergency food for families.
• Chief Joseph Summer Camp, Joseph, Ore., $10,000, summer camp.
• Juliaetta Community Improvement Association, Juliaetta, $10,000, updates at the Juliaetta Community Center.
• Community on Call, Clarkston, $10,000, food distribution, packaging, storage and preparation in Asotin County.
• Nez Perce County Board of Community Guardians, Lewiston, $5,000, protection of vulnerable adults.
• Life Choices Clinic, Lewiston, $10,000, operations money.
• Clarkston Community Garden, Clarkston, $5,000, expansion of watering system and garden.
• Whitman County Fire District 14, Colton, $9,100, quick response emergency medical supplies.
• LC Valley Kiwanis, Lewiston, $2,000, summer backpack program.
• Opportunities Unlimited, Lewiston, $4,000, automatic doors.
• LaCrosse Community Outreach, LaCrosse, $10,000, food bank repairs and training.
• Garfield County SuperCitizens, Pomeroy, $2,500, emergency preparedness.
