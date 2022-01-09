The FBI has awarded a contract for handgun ammunition to Speer Ammunition in Lewiston and Federal in Anoka, Minn.
The law enforcement agency, which has 35,000 agents, will use the ammunition for service and training.
One of the rounds in the agreement will be manufactured at Speer and three will be made at Federal, according to a recent news release from Vista Outdoor, the parent company of Speer and Federal.
The contract has a one-year base and four possible option years.
“Our brands continue to be selected for use by the most trusted law enforcement agency,” said Federal President Jason Vanderbrink in the news release. “The ongoing validation of the technology and performance found in every round of ammunition made by our highly-skilled American workforce brings great pride to our company.”
Vista Outdoor expands with Stone Glacier
Bozeman, Mont., based Stone Glacier is the most recent acquisition of Vista Outdoor.
The purchase of Stone Glacier allows Vista Outdoor to enter the packs, camping equipment and technical apparel categories with a fast-growing brand, according to a Vista news release about the transaction.
Stone Glacier’s founder, Kurt Racicot, developed the gear based on his experiences hunting sheep solo in remote places like Alaska and Montana’s Beartooth Wilderness over 15 years.
The company specializes in durable, lightweight gear such as tents and sleeping bags that extend the range of people exploring remote areas.
The products are used by hunters, outfitters and guides around the world, according to the news release.
Vista Outdoor paid an undisclosed price for Stone Glacier with cash on hand and available liquidity under its asset-based revolving credit loan, accord-ing to the news release.
With the addition of Stone Glacier, Vista Outdoor has 39 brands. Among them are CCI/Speer in Lewiston, Camp Chef and Camelbak, as well as a number of businesses that specialize in bicycling, ski and golf gear like Giro, Bell and Bushnell Golf.
Regence seeks to improve behavioral health in north central Idaho
The CHAS Health/Lewis and Clark Health Center in Lewiston has received $100,000 from Regence health plans to conduct a behavioral health needs assessment and an action plan to break the stigma around mental health issues.
The money is part of $1 million Regence health plans are investing in four underserved communities that also include Medford, Ore., West Valley City, Utah, and South King County, Wash.
It’s intended to address challenges that prevent people from “living their healthiest lives” using existing programs to improve availability of behavioral health services, housing and food, according to a news release from Regence health plans.
At the same time, the effort aims to improve capacity for more personalized and sustainable care coordination between medical providers and social services.
“By supporting community health workers and establishing long-term partnerships with trusted organizations, we can increase access to affordable and proven systems of care that put people first,” said Peggy Maguire, senior vice president of community and social impact at Regence.
Regence serves about 3.4 million people through its health plans in Idaho, Oregon, Utah and Washington. Each Regence plan is a nonprofit independent licensee of Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association.
Pennsylvania broadcasting executive taking post at NW Public Broadcasting
PULLMAN — Northwest Public Broadcasting has named Cara Williams Fry as general manager to oversee a network of 33 radio and four television signals that reach 3.5 million people in Washington as well as parts of Idaho, Oregon and British Columbia.
Williams Fry is senior vice president and chief content officer at WITF Public Media in Harrisburg, Pa., where she has been a driving force in news programming, documentaries and multimedia projects, according to a news release from Northwest Public Broadcasting, a community service of Edward R. Murrow College of Communication at Washington State University.
During her 17 years at WITF, she has led teams that have won 21 state Associated Press Broadcasters Association awards, a duPont-Columbia University Silver Baton, national Edward R. Murrow honors and Mid-Atlantic Emmys.
She will begin her new job in mid-February and report to the dean of the Murrow College.
A dozen north central Idaho not-for-profit groups benefit from statewide fundraising
More than $250,000 was raised for north central Idaho charities during a recent statewide campaign called Avenues for Hope that supported groups working to ease the state’s housing shortage.
Overall, more than $2.5 million was contributed over 23 days that went to 88 Idaho not-for-profits.
Family Promise of the Palouse was the biggest beneficiary in the area, getting $103,286.
Other groups in the region and the amounts they received are as follows: Alternatives to Violence on the Palouse, $33,305; LC Valley Adult Resource Center, $5,958; L-C Habitat for Humanity, $15,578; LC Valley Youth Resource Center, $32,417; Moscow Affordable Housing Trust, $10,170; Palouse Habitat for Humanity, $10,550; Sojourner’s Alliance, $40,227; Salvation Army of Lewiston, $2,500; and Union Gospel Mission, $9,906.
The campaign was organized by the foundation of Idaho Housing and Finance, which was also a sponsor.
The foundation of Idaho Housing and Finance was among a number of sponsors that also included Micron Foundation, Zions Bank, Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health, Regence BlueShield of Idaho, Wells Fargo, Idaho Central Credit Union, Stifel, Washington Trust Bank, P1FCU, TitleOne and U.S. Bank.
Classes aim to help businesses grow profits
Free online training to help established business owners increase profitability, build capacity and grow is being offered this winter by the Washington State Department of Commerce and Southeast Washington Economic Development Association.
The instruction will help entrepreneurs have more spare time away from their ventures, reduce time on low-profit activities and avoid having high-maintenance clients dominate their schedules.
“This powerful program will give you tools to … break through the profit plateau, and increase your capacity to work on your business rather than in your business,” according to a news release from SEWEDA.
The program, which is called “ScaleUp Business Training,” normally costs $1,599. The 1½-hour weekly sessions begin this week, run through the second week in March and are offered at three times. Registration and additional information is available at bit.ly/wa-scaleup.
