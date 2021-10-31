Antonio’s Italian restaurant in Lewiston has closed, falling victim to the pressures of the COVID-19 pandemic, rising food prices and the labor shortage.
Similar to many Idaho eateries, Antonio’s was shuttered for two or three weeks in the spring of 2020, when the pandemic first started, owner Kirk Gustafson said.
It reopened for takeout and delivery a couple of weeks later before being allowed to seat customers in its dining room at 25 percent capacity at the end of May, he said.
But volumes never fully rebounded, and new challenges surfaced, said Gustafson, who acquired Antonio’s in August 2020.
“We took the leap and did our darndest,” he said.
Filling vacant positions was difficult. At one point before he decided to close, he had about 15 employees and eight jobs available, Gustafson said.
What will happen to the building at 1407 Main St. is not clear. Antonio’s leased it from an out-of-town owner.
Gustafson, 31, who started at the restaurant as a dishwasher and host, isn’t sure what he and his family will do next.
“We’re just looking at it with as much hope as possible,” he said. “We keep smiling and keep going.”
Antonio’s was started by John Sanders, who sold it to Geo Croft in 2017.
Sanders founded 13 restaurants, including Jonathan’s, which was where Bollinger Financial Center is now at Third and D streets in downtown Lewiston.
Jonathan’s relocated to 1516 Main St. after it was demolished in a fire. It is now under different ownership, operating as Jollymore’s a Dining Experience.
Lewiston CCI standout takes expertise to Remington Ammunition
A former manager at Lewiston’s CCI is playing an important role in the resurrection of Remington Ammunition in Lonoke, Ark.
Adam White is now director of factory operations, Remington, transferring to the new job after Vista Outdoor, CCI’s parent company, acquired the business when Remington Outdoor Company was in bankruptcy.
The new assignment follows 11 years at CCI working in all areas of production.
“He developed a strong reputation for being a great leader, an ammunition expert and an efficient operator,” said Fred Ferguson, a spokesman for Vista in an email. “His transfer to Lonoke provided a boost to Remington as they ramped up production, hired employees and began making Big Green ammunition.”
White’s involvement got the attention of a journalist from American Rifleman who quoted him in an article that appeared in the magazine’s September issue.
The story details the worries Lonoke, a town of 4,250 people, had over furloughs and layoffs at its largest employer before Vista’s ownership and the relief they’re experiencing now that it’s being revived.
White stopped by the facility at about 3:15 p.m. on a Friday afternoon after Vista had been the high bidder for the plant in a bankruptcy auction, but before the sale closed, according to the story.
“It amazed me when I realized that, for the first time in 11 years in an ammunition plant, a department wasn’t running at full capacity, didn’t have enough material to keep going,” White is quoted as saying. “But we knew a lot of furloughed teammates were out there, anxious to get back to work. I had no doubts we could do that.”
White didn’t overestimate Vista’s ability to get the operation moving in a new direction. The plant’s staff has more than doubled in the last year to more than 1,000 employees, Ferguson said.
Trade organization honors Doeringsfeld
Lewiston Port Manager David Doeringsfeld was one of five winners of the distinguished service award from the Pacific Northwest Waterways Association.
The honor recognizes recipients for significant contributions to Northwest navigation, energy, irrigation and recreation sectors, according to a news release from the Pacific Northwest Waterways Association.
Another man from the region will be an officer for the group this year. Tom Kammerzell, a Port of Whitman County commissioner, will serve as the vice president.
The Pacific Northwest Waterways Association is a nonprofit, nonpartisan trade organization of ports, businesses, public agencies and individuals. The association has lobbied in favor of maintaining the four lower Snake River dams.
Physician takes position at Gritman
MOSCOW — Dr. Robin Sautter has joined Gritman Moscow Family Medicine Downtown Clinic as a primary care and obstetrics physician.
Sautter most recently completed a fellowship in Tacoma, following a family medicine residency in Boise. She earned her medical degree at the University of Minnesota.
Sautter is certified in family practice by the American Board of Family Medicine and has expertise in primary care, women’s health, reproductive health and transgender care, according to a news release from Gritman Medical Center.
The clinic where she practices is at 623 S. Main St., and the phone number is (208) 882-2011.
CEO search at Pullman hospital continues
PULLMAN — The deadline to apply to be CEO of Pullman Regional Hospital is Dec. 31.
The hospital is seeking a replacement for its CEO, Scott Adams, who is retiring at the end of 2022 and has served in the role for almost 30 years.
The hospital’s board of commissioners’ governance committee will develop a selection committee, according to a recent news release from the hospital.
That group will have representation from the board of commissioners, physicians, hospital employees, hospital administrative and department leaders and foundation board members.
Several community panels will play a part in the process too, meeting with CEO candidates and providing feedback to the selection committee. They will be comprised of individuals from Washington State University, Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories, the city of Pullman, Pullman School District, chamber of commerce and others.
Outdoor activities part of weekend chamber event
The Rogers Dodge Outdoor Cookoff is set for 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday in Lewiston.
A dutch oven cookoff challenge, a kids’ hot dog decorating contest, dutch oven demonstrations and s’mores stations are part of the Lewis Clark Valley Chamber of Commerce event, according to a news release from the chamber.
The free activity will also feature vendor booths, food trucks, cornhole, raffles and a canned food drive.
It will be held at Rogers Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram at 1824 Main St. Rogers Dodge is the major sponsor of the event, which was canceled in 2020 because of COVID-19. Registration for the dutch oven cookoff is available at lcvalleychamber.org.
