PULLMAN — Helping dogs limit their aggression or learn how to go outside to relieve themselves are among the services offered by a business located just outside of Pullman.
The business, GRYM, has a 4,000-square-foot indoor training area at 3651 Sand Road near Pullman, where the owners, Glen Gosse and Rachel Nelson, provide a wide variety of instruction to dogs, Gosse said.
They can help families with dogs that have challenges such as jumping up on people or straining too much on leashes when they walk, Gosse said.
They also do lots of specialized training for dogs that enter protection, tracking and obedience competitions, and for dogs that are service animals to people with post-traumatic stress or autism, he said.
In addition, the business provides overnight boarding and will accept dogs that have behavioral issues that may prevent them from staying at other facilities, he said.
“We cater to every kind of dog,” Gosse said.
GRYM is in the process of converting a 2,500-square-foot building into a kennel with indoor/outdoor runs. Right now the boarding is entirely indoors in a converted two-car garage.
The expansion is the most recent upgrade at GRYM, which was started about two years ago by Gosse and Nelson, who are dating.
The two have almost 15 years of experience between them. She has been a kennel technician, employee of a dog day care and dog trainer. He has trained dogs that excelled in protection, tracking and obedience competitions.
The name of the business is an acronym. The G and R are the first letters of their first names and the second two letters are the first letters in the names of two of their dogs, Yogi and March.
Yogi, a German shepherd, has reached the top level, or Level 3, in the International Working Dog Test; and March, a Labrador mix, graduated in the top 1% of the dogs selected for the canine companions service dog breeding program, Gosse said.
GRYM can be contacted at (208) 310-5689.
New owners make upgrades at Moscow trampoline park
MOSCOW — Fresh lights, paint, padding and foam are among the upgrades new owners of an indoor Moscow trampoline park have made since acquiring the business last fall.
What used to be Defy Moscow is now Flying Squirrel at 231 Warbonnet Drive in Moscow.
The name change came after Anna Bishop acquired the business from Circus Trix in Utah with business partners Luke and Cody Schueler, who are brothers.
Bishop was the general manager of Defy Moscow for 5½ years before becoming one of its owners. The Schuelers own a chain of Flying Squirrel trampoline parks, including one in Spokane Valley.
The Moscow trampoline park was closed from Sept. 28, when the transaction was finalized, until Jan. 5 while the renovations were completed.
The Moscow park has 38 trampolines as well as dodgeball, basketball, trapeze, battle beam and ninja obstacle course with net swings and ladders.
The battle beam is a place where customers can attempt to knock each other into a foam pit below with jousting sticks.
Most of the customers are walk-ins who pay by the hour. The cost is $19 per hour for individuals 7 years old and older.
Onlookers, including parents supervising their children, don’t have to pay.
The Moscow hours are 2-8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 2-11 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday.
Flying Squirrel has 11 locations in the United States. The others are in Montana, Washington, Florida and Pennsylvania.
Audit shows a loss for Port of Lewiston in 2022
The Port of Lewiston had a loss of $372,903 in the 2022 fiscal year that ended June 30 for its operations that include a warehouse, rental properties and dock.
The loss was largely because of a decline in handling wind energy cargo at its dock, according to an annual audit completed for the port by Presnell Gage.
That income is expected to rebound, said Scott Corbitt, general manager of the Port of Lewiston.
More than 60 wind turbine blades were being stored on port property last week and the port anticipates revenue to top $700,000 from them in fiscal year 2023, according to the audit.
The port’s expenses were higher too, rising by around $200,000 to $1.95 million from the previous fiscal year.
One of the biggest differences from fiscal year 2021 was almost doubling the amount of money devoted to property development, to about $200,000.
That money went to an expansion of the port’s fiber optic cable network and infrastructure for Northwest Fourslide, a Tualatin, Ore., company relocating to Lewiston. The metal parts manufacturer has 40 employees and plans to grow after its move.
The port began experiencing operating losses in fiscal year 2012, when the loss was $92,435. The largest was $501,234 in fiscal year 2016, just after container shipping between Lewiston and Portland was suspended in 2015.
One of the smallest was $6,677 in fiscal year 2021 when revenues were bolstered by handling components for wind turbines.
The port’s overall net income was $235,634 in fiscal year 2022, including sales taxes and property taxes, compared with $909,089 in fiscal year 2021, according to the audit.
Unlike fiscal year 2021, the port didn’t sell any land in fiscal year 2022. In fiscal year 2021, the port sold property for about $400,000 for an expansion of a FedEx small package distribution center in North Lewiston near the Nez Perce County Jail.
The port’s net position climbed from $26.6 million in fiscal year 2021 to $26.9 million in fiscal year 2022, according to the audit.
That number includes the port’s savings and capital assets.
Palouse animal clinic honored by U.S. senator
Palouse Animal Wellness and Surgery Center has been announced as the Idaho Small Business of the month by a U.S. senator from Idaho.
The business is “an integral part of Moscow’s community,” according to a news release from the office of U.S. Senator James E. Risch, a member of the Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship.
“Owners Jim and Kathy Miller love Moscow and that same sentiment and care is reflected in what they do each day for their animal patients,” according to the news release.
The business was founded in 1995 and was later purchased by Dr. Kathy Miller, a veterinarian who graduated from the Washington State University School of Veterinary Medicine.
The Millers “have made educational opportunities an important part of the clinic and maintained accreditation from the American Animal Hospital Association for over a decade,” according to the news release.
Colfax seeking new chamber of commerce director
COLFAX — The Colfax Chamber of Commerce is seeking a new executive director to take the place of Molly Keogh, who is leaving the job to return to work in the medical field.
Keogh is taking a position as a physical therapist assistant at Whitman County Hospital and Medical Clinics, and will help her successor during the transition, according to a news release from the chamber.
Applicants can email explorecolfax@gmail.com to get additional information.
An updated visitors guide/business directory and website as well as improvements to community-building events are chamber projects.
“The next director ideally will be someone who wants to be the change in this community,” according to the news release.
LCV chamber employee completes program
An employee of the Lewis Clark Valley Chamber of Commerce has finished a professional development program.
Blake Harrington, events and communications manager of the chamber, graduated from the Institute for Organization Management of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.
Harrington was among almost 1,000 individuals who attend the institute annually and complete 96 credit hours of course instruction in nonprofit management.
