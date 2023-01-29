PULLMAN — Helping dogs limit their aggression or learn how to go outside to relieve themselves are among the services offered by a business located just outside of Pullman.

The business, GRYM, has a 4,000-square-foot indoor training area at 3651 Sand Road near Pullman, where the owners, Glen Gosse and Rachel Nelson, provide a wide variety of instruction to dogs, Gosse said.

Tags

Recommended for you