A Lewiston insurance agency has been honored for helping Idahoans find and purchase affordable medical coverage.
Rick Woods Insurance received the top producer award for north central Idaho for 2021 from Your Health Idaho.
The honor is recognition of Rick Woods Insurance enrolling more individuals in plans through Your Idaho Health than any other insurance agency in north central Idaho.
“Because of your work and dedication, Idahoans have greater access to affordable, comprehensive health insurance and the peace of mind that comes with knowing they are covered when the unexpected arises,” according to a letter Your Idaho Health Executive Director Pat Kelly sent to Rick Woods, owner of the agency.
Your Idaho Health was created after the passage of the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act, which required each state to establish a health insurance marketplace in which consumers can shop for insurance coverage, according to its website.
The Idaho Legislature voted in 2013 to create the state’s own, state-based marketplace, rather than use the federally facilitated marketplace, according to the website.
Your Idaho Health is overseen by a board of 19 Idahoans, including insurance agents, business owners, physicians and not-for-profit representatives.
The marketplace offers federally subsidized insurance policies based on household income, Woods said.
Insurance agencies can choose to be liaisons for customers navigating Your Idaho Health and receive commissions from the companies that provide policies, Woods said.
They help clients figure out if they’re eligible and identify plans that best meet their needs.
The open enrollment period is in the fall, but individuals can obtain policies through Your Idaho Health at other times of the year if they’ve had a life-changing event such as a birth, marriage, divorce, job loss or death, Woods said.
The best approach is to find a reputable liaison before they begin looking for coverage on Your Idaho Health because it’s much more difficult to coach those clients partially through the often-confusing application than those who haven’t started yet, he said.
“We walk them through the entanglement of this whole process, and it doesn’t cost the customer anything extra,” he said.
At Woods’ office, he and Kim Boettger, a health insurance customer service representative for individual and group policies, are the experts on Your Idaho Health.
Woods credits Boettger for helping his office win the honor.
“(She) works very hard on staying on top of the issues and ever-changing rules, leading folks down the correct path so they can make the (right) decisions about their insurance through the affordable health care program,” Woods said in an email.
Land transaction complete for Nez Perce County Courthouse
Property recently was traded as part of the preparations to construct a new Nez Perce County Courthouse.
Nez Perce County acquired a little less than one-tenth of an acre now used for parking directly south of a future CK Architects office at 1126 Main St. in Lewiston from Gregory Castellaw, Shauna Castellaw and Laurance Kom.
In exchange, the county gave those individuals an equally sized grassy lot east of the future CK Architects location, in a deal approved by Nez Perce County commissioners last week.
The county is working on a new three-story, 86,000-square-foot courthouse. The design and financing for the project could be complete by the end of the year. Construction is expected to take 18 to 24 months.
The project also includes a new building for auto and drivers licensing, for which the land in the deal will be used.
Primary care provider begins practicing at Gritman clinic
KENDRICK — Sarah Aurich, a family nurse practitioner and doctor of nursing practice, has joined Gritman’s Kendrick Family Medicine clinic.
Aurich does child wellness exams, sports physicals and preventive treatment for chronic conditions, according to a news release from Gritman.
She most recently practiced in South Dakota. Involvement in her grandfather’s end-of-life care inspired her to go to nursing school. The hospice nurses cared compassionately for her grandfather, while educating Aurich and her family about what they were doing.
Aurich is accepting new patients at the clinic at 606 E. Main St., Kendrick. Its telephone number is (208) 289-3841.
L-C Valley pros graduate from chamber leadership program
A total of 25 people completed the most recent round of the Lewis Clark Valley Chamber of Commerce’s leadership program.
Participants learned about arts, history, infrastructure, education, economic development, manufacturing, not-for-profit groups, health care, government and transportation.
Since the program started, 169 people from 59 employers have finished the nine-month series, sponsored by LCCU.
Those who finished the program this year are as follows:
Angie Edwards-Kuskie, community development specialist, Clearwater Economic Development Association.
Arrie Vogel, marketing specialist, Asotin County Public Facilities District.
Ash Fickenwirth, Realtor, C21 Price Right Team BMC.
Ashlee Wilks, card services specialist, LCCU.
Ashley Hull, director of public safety and Title IX coordinator, Lewis-Clark State College.
Brittany Babino, real estate agent, KW Lewiston Keller Williams Realty.
Celeste Osborne, quality manager, Clearwater Paper.
Chris Usher, transit operations supervisor, city of Lewiston.
Danelle Pederson, membership representative, LCCU.
David Montosa, production supervisor, CCI/Speer.
Jade House, HR specialist, St. Joseph Regional Medical Center.
Jenny Ford, business development officer, Idaho Central Credit Union.
Jessica Martin, branch service manager, Zions Bank.
Julian Madrid, recreation coordinator, city of Lewiston, parks and recreation.
Kristi Parks, indirect lending officer, LCCU.
Levi Stephens, supervisor, Clearwater Paper.
Matt Schulz, production supervisor, CCI/Speer.
Nellie Frost, advocate coordinator, YWCA.
Rachel Ellenwood, event center coordinator and sales manager, Clearwater River Casino.
Randy Dodson, supervisor, CCI/Speer.
Rebecca Lockhart, executive director of student services, Clarkston School District.
Seth Smith, 2L machine manager, Clearwater Paper.
Shawna Springer, lead clinical supervisor, Opportunities Unlimited.
Travis Knox, owner, Knox Concrete.
Trisha Decker, financial aid adviser, Lewis-Clark State College.
Credit card smarts common in region, according to study
A study has found residents of Nez Perce, Asotin and Idaho counties to be fiscally responsible with their credit cards in comparison with their peers.
SmartAsset learned that Nez Perce County had the least per capita credit card debt in all of Idaho and that Idaho County has the sixth lowest. Individuals in Asotin County have the third lowest credit card debt in Washington state.
Annual per capita income in Nez Perce County is $30,103, compared with credit card debt of $2,084. Annual per capita income in Idaho County is $24,811, compared with credit card debt of $2,367.
The yearly per capita income in Asotin County is $30,397 and credit card debt is $2,322.
Other rankings of area counties on the SmartAsset’s website included Latah County as 21st in Idaho and Whitman County as 33rd in Washington.
Peer help for business owners being established
The North Central Idaho Small Business Development Center at Lewis-Clark State College is hoping to create in-person entrepreneurial support groups in the area this summer.
The organization plans to begin the effort with an initial online meeting, possibly on June 9, for all of north central Idaho, followed by introducing smaller groups.
Additional information is available by calling the center at (208) 792-2465.
Williams may be contacted at ewilliam@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2261.