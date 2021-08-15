Lewiston’s Taco Bell has been temporarily closed for a renovation.
The business at 1717 21st St. is redoing the facade and interior of its building, upgrading restrooms to improve access for those with disabilities and replacing furniture in a $150,000 project, according to a city of Lewiston building permit.
A reopening date for the Lewiston fast food restaurant isn’t clear. Taco Bell didn’t immediately respond to an inquiry from the Lewiston Tribune.
Clarkston’s Taco Bell is still open 7 a.m. to midnight seven days a week.
WSU student elevates classroom assignment into a sauce business
PULLMAN — A family recipe is the foundation of Unkle Drew’z Ginger Sauce, a business a Washington State University senior is launching from his Pullman apartment and his parents’ house.
CEO Brighton Maughan started the company with the $15,000 he won with the Herbert B. Jones grand prize in the WSU 2021 Business Plan Competition.
The condiment is prepared and bottled at a Tacoma company called SauceWorks, which does that type of work for a number of similar brands.
It goes for $9.99 a bottle at unkledrewzsauces.com. Out of three batches made, most of the second batch is sold, Maughan said.
“It has a ginger flavor to it, but it’s mixed with other ingredients like soy sauce, so it’s kind of tangy,” he said. “I would describe it as zero or one on the heat scale.”
The product is named after his dad, Edward Andrew Maughan, the chief financial officer of the company, who also runs trade shows for medical and dance equipment at Century Expo Services.
The elder Maughan, who goes by Drew, created the condiment when he worked on the East Coast as a restaurateur and served it at family get-togethers, Brighton Maughan said.
They used unkle instead of dad because that was how children referred to the fathers of their close friends in the neighborhood where he was raised.
“We’ve always talked about starting this ginger sauce business,” Brighton said. “It just kind of fell into place.”
Low-sodium and spicy versions of the sauce will be introduced soon, with updated labels that feature a caricature of the elder Maughan.
“We just wanted something that would pop a little more,” Brighton said.
They also plan to sell the product at farmers markets and get it onto the shelves of specialty food stores before expanding into large retailers such as Safeway, Trader Joe’s and Amazon.
The venture, Brighton said, is something he intends to pursue this year and after graduation.
“We’re hoping the sky is the limit,” he said.
Better jumping arrives at 360 Gymnastics
A popular feature at a Clarkston gymnasium has been upgraded.
360 Gymnastics replaced a 20-by-25 foot, 14,000-cube foam pit with a custom-made BagJump air pit manufactured in Europe, said Jennie Fiske, who owns the business, with her husband, Ryan Fiske.
The pit is a favorite of children who visit the facility at 1498 Poplar St. during open gym times held every day of the week but Sunday. They jump on the soft surface for fun.
Gymnasts on the competitive teams for school-age children at 360 Gymnastics use it when they are learning high-level skills such as doing flips off vaults.
“This will be better, because they’ll be able to find their landing,” Fiske said. “We can control how much it is inflated.”
The new pit has other advantages, such as eliminating the dust that got into people’s eyes or onto their clothes, and it has a cover that can be removed and washed.
“I think we’re one of the only gymnasiums in the Northwest that is using it to train high-level gymnasts,” Fiske said.
Straw plant in southeastern Washington getting new leadership
LYONS FERRY — The CEO of Columbia Pulp is retiring Sept. 3.
John Begley has been the top executive of the company that makes pulp from wheat straw since its inception, according to a news release from Columbia Pulp.
Begley led Columbia Pulp through its startup phases that included development, financing, design construction, a debut in Sept. 2019, a temporary shutdown because of COVID-19 and reopening in the spring.
The business, which has close to 100 employees, is manufacturing small quantities of tree-free pulp for paper and packing products, meeting production milestones as it works towards a goal of 400 tons per day at its Lyons Ferry plant. It also produces biopolymers used for activities such as deicing roads and controlling dust.
“(Begley) is a visionary who saw the potential in wheat straw as a sustainable fiber for paper products and doggedly pushed that vision in creating Columbia Pulp,” said Jim Hensel, chairman of Columbia Pulp’s board, in the news release. “(His) long experience in the pulp and paper industry will be missed.”
Tyler Montague, the company’s chief restructuring officer, will assume Begley’s duties during the search for a new CEO.
DeAtley Family Foundation introduces grants
An application period will start Sept. 1 for an inaugural round of grant giving from the DeAtley Family Foundation for community and not-for-profit organizations.
The foundation is offering community and capital project grants. Community grants will be for improvements to an organization’s ability to deliver services. A group that tutors at-risk children, for example, might request money to update computers. Organizations can request as much as $15,000 per year. The deadline to apply this year is Oct. 15.
Capital grants are for projects like new construction, remodeling or purchasing property, such as renovating an unused basement so a group can expand its activities. There is no dollar limit on those awards, and the applications will close when the dollars available for this year have been dispersed.
Specific details and Information about how to apply for both types of grants is at deatleyfamilyfoundation.org.
The late A. Neil and Patricia DeAtley established the DeAtley Family Foundation to help the communities where they grew up, married and raised their children. The foundation has donated to many community organizations and gives scholarships to students graduating from local high schools and through Lewis-Clark State College.
Coronavirus relief available for business in the town of Palouse
PALOUSE — Small grants for as much as $1,000 are available as COVID-19 relief for business owners who live in the town of Palouse and other parts of the 99161 ZIP code.
The money will be awarded based on need in order of applications received for documented expenses such as rent, utilities and internet.
Applications are available at visitpalouse.com/funding.
The grants are funded by the Innovia Foundation. The Palouse Chamber of Commerce is facilitating the program.
