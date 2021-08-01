Every time Mark Alexander of New York state visits Lewiston, he is asked multiple times if the Olive Garden Italian Kitchen has any plans to locate at his Southgate Plaza on Bryden Avenue.
So far the answer is no, even though the complex has room for a 10,000-square-foot commercial building that could accommodate one, Alexander said.
Right behind the questions about Olive Garden are requests for a steakhouse, such as the Outback Steakhouse or Texas Roadhouse.
“At present, there’s nothing in the works,” said Alexander, who was in town last week to see his holdings, which include multiple downtown properties.
One of the obstacles, he said, is that typically national chains want a full liquor license so they can serve beer, wine and hard alcohol, which he doesn’t have and can be hard to obtain in Idaho.
How interested the Olive Garden, the Outback Steakhouse or Texas Roadhouse may be in this area is not clear. Emails sent last week to the companies that operate them were not immediately returned.
Anchor store in downtown Lewiston grows its footprint
The Diamond Shop is expanding in downtown Lewiston.
The iconic retailer, at 700 Main St., has taken over an adjacent building that housed Gateway Church before it moved to Lewiston’s Normal Hill, said Daniel Haines, who owns the Diamond Shop with his parents, Mike and DeAnna Haines.
A corridor near a cash register in the Diamond Shop’s gift department connects the new space to the retailer.
The growth is part of a progression that started when the Diamond Shop added more gifts such as home decor, clothing and purses to its selection of fine jewelry, the younger Haines said.
The store has broadened that even more, with products like Fiesta dishes and furniture — partly to help fill the void Macy’s left when it closed in Lewiston last year, he said.
The new space also is used for special events such as wine and food tastings.
“We want to be a lifestyle brand where you buy quality products and receive superior service,” Haines said.
The Diamond shop is open from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Tapped owner diversifies into pizza
MOSCOW — Wood-fired New York-style pizza will be the specialty of a restaurant scheduled to open in Moscow in early September.
Wooster’s Pizzeria will be at 214 S. Main St., a couple doors away from Tapped, Taphouse & Kitchen, said Tyler Antkowiak, an owner of both eateries.
The pizzas will be made from scratch and feature ingredients such as mozzarella cheese made in house, Antkowiak said.
Next generation takes over downtown Lewiston watering holes
Bar owner Jay Starnes has retired and sold his downtown Lewiston businesses to the second generation.
His daughter, Janell Bruck, and her husband, Jesse Bruck, are now the owners of Boomers’ Sports Cellar, a restaurant, a second bar and an outdoor event center, all at 301 Second St.
The eatery, called Zone 208, is upstairs and open to people of all ages from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday.
Its menu includes wings, burgers and wraps. Families frequent the restaurant, which offers darts and pool, Janell Bruck said.
Boomers’ Sports Cellar is a sports bar, also with darts and pool, that serves customers from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. seven days a week. The adjacent Crawl Space is open 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday, with karaoke.
At the event center, Boomers’ Garden, the Brucks have added bathrooms for men and women. Like Zone 208, children are allowed at Boomers' Garden.
The bands Colt Ford and Rail have concerts scheduled there this month.
Starnes’ son and Janell Bruck’s brother, Justin Starnes, acquired the bar Boomtown American Saloon at 516 Main St.
Conference offers free money advice
MOSCOW — Registration opens today for a free financial conference coordinated by the University of Idaho Extension.
The event for men, women and teenagers will be from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Oct. 1, at the Best Western University Plus Inn at 1516 Pullman Road in Moscow.
“The topics will be focused on empowering our participants to practice positive financial health and wellness,” according to a news release about the event.
Registration is available at uidaho.edu/financial-confererence. Financial institutions, financial planners and real estate companies in the region are helping put on the event.
More than 20 finish chamber of commerce education series
A total of 23 professionals recently completed the Leadership LC Valley program.
The group took part in nine months of presentations, discussions and activities where its members learned about arts, history, infrastructure, education, economic development, manufacturing, nonprofit organizations, government and transportation in the region.
The names and job titles of the participants in the program organized by the Lewis Clark Valley Chamber of Commerce are:
- Adam McKee, human resources manager, Clearwater Paper in Lewiston.
- Ashley Dixon, Pomeroy branch manager, Lewis Clark Credit Union.
- Brad Ruddell, manager of innovations for Emerge Technologies at Inland Cellular in Lewiston.
- Brenda Morgan, incoming executive director of Beautiful Downtown Lewiston.
- Brian O’Kelley, supervisor of factory operations at Vista Outdoor’s CCI/Speer in Lewiston.
- Carlie Welch, process engineer, Clearwater Paper in Lewiston.
- Carol Maurer, public information officer, city of Lewiston.
- Caroline Greer, communications coordinator, Tri-State Memorial Hospital & Medical Campus in Clarkston.
- Chelsea Weeks, director of operations, YWCA in Lewiston.
- Corrynne Devlin, human resources director, Hells Canyon Grand Hotel in Lewiston.
- Jeana Jeffries, human resources business partner, Clearwater Paper in Lewiston.
- Jen Bruns, conservation educator for the Clearwater Region Idaho Fish and Game in Lewiston.
- Jordan Stover, employment coordinator, Tri-State Memorial Hospital & Medical Campus in Clarkston.
- Kaitlyn Gates, risk adviser, Stonebraker McQuary Insurance in Clarkston.
- Karrie Hughes-Kay, director of Hughes Charities in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley.
- Lacey Smith, finance technician Asotin County Public Utility District in Clarkston.
- Malia Erlewine, Orofino branch manager, Lewis Clark Credit Union.
- Nikoli Greene, assistant general manager, Clearwater River Casino & Lodge in Lewiston.
- Randi Kilcup, marketing manager, Inland Cellular in Lewiston.
- Ryan Hasenoehrl, warehouse manager, Clearwater Paper Lewiston.
- Suzanne Johnson, CEO, Twin County United Way in Lewiston.
- Taylor Rudd, chief operating officer, St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston.
- Travis Brusseau, vocational services manager, Opportunities Unlimited in Lewiston.