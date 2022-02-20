More than once, the line has stretched outside the door since Kravings opened in Clarkston.
The store specializes in baked goods for those following a low-carbohydrate keto diet or avoiding gluten.
Soft pretzels and blueberry bread have been some of the most popular items, along with sandwiches, said Michelle Nick, who owns the business with her husband, Eli Nick.
The pretzels come in three flavors: jalapeno cheddar, salted and seasoned with an everything bagel spice mix, she said.
The blueberry bread is soft and moist, comparable to Costco muffins, said Nick, a registered nurse who began eating a keto diet in 2017, after gaining weight while she held itinerant positions.
Since then, she has sought out and sampled items at keto and gluten-free bakeries on trips. What she sells at Kravings comes from the best one she found.
After the discovery, before she opened Kravings, she ate at least one item every day from the business for three weeks, sampling every type of bread and treat it offered.
The baked goods passed her test. Everything was delicious and of high quality, she said. Equally important, she didn’t gain weight.
Besides Kravings, Michelle Nick works at Royal Plaza and Eden Home Health. Her husband owns N Style Flooring.
Kravings is at 817 Sixth St., Suite A, in Clarkston. Its hours are 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.
Potential investments for cruise boats part of Port of Clarkston’s draft plan
A 1,500-foot-long cruise boat dock that would run underneath the Red Wolf Bridge in Clarkston is a proposed amenity in the Port of Clarkston’s final draft of its 2022-2027 Parks & Recreation Plan.
A marina with about 100 slips would be part of the facility that would be connected to land by a gangway just west of the bridge.
The port is seeking public comments on the plan that also details concepts for perfecting a trail at Turning Pointe Business Park west of Clarkston and path and light improvements at Granite Park.
The document is available at bit.ly/3JC2lv4. It can also be viewed at the Asotin County Library at 417 Sycamore St. in Clarkston.
Feedback is being accepted by email at office@portofclarkston.com, by telephone at (509) 758-5272 and by fax at (509) 785-1746. The deadline to weigh in on the plan is 2 p.m. Thursday. The document will help the port obtain grants.
Four being inducted into WSU School of Hospitality Business Management Hall of Fame
PULLMAN — Tickets are on sale for the Washington State University School of Hospitality Business Management Bellhop Hall of Fame Celebration until March 1.
The event will be held at 5 p.m. at the CUB Senior Ballroom at WSU. Tickets cost $125 per person.
This year’s inductees are Anthony Anton, president and CEO of the Washington Hospitality Association in Olympia, Wash.; Navin Dimond, CEO and Chairman of Stonebridge Companies in Englewood, Colo.; Gregory Rapp, the deceased founder of Menu Engineer; and Clarice Turner, of Napa, Calif. Turner is a board director for Delicato Family Wines, the fifth-largest wine company in the United States, Blaze Pizza and the National Restaurant Association. She is also a trustee of the Culinary Institute of America.
Downtown Lewiston hair salon debuts
A graduate of Headmasters School of Hair Design has opened a salon in downtown Lewiston.
Brooke James is the owner of Knotted Fringe at 618 D St., Suite A. She finished cosmetology school in March 2021 and worked at Rooted Salon & Spa in Lewiston before starting her own business. She is joined by another cosmetologist, Meghan Pomponio.
Most of their clients are women who are having their hair cut, styled or colored, but they also provide those services for men and children.
Appointments with James are available by calling (208) 791-5457. Pomponio accepts appointments at (208) 305-4398.
Agricultural producers to be recognized at event
Farmers in north central Idaho and southeastern Washington will be honored at a Lewis Clark Valley Chamber of Commerce banquet at 5 p.m. March 1 at the Hells Canyon Grand Hotel in Lewiston.
The chamber invites about 300 producers to the event for free. The recipients of three college scholarships for high school seniors from the region will be announced at the event.
The top winner will read the essay they wrote as part of their winning entry. The scholarships are given to members of Future Farmers of America and 4-H who plan to study agriculture in college. The Slackwater Rollers, a band, will be performing.
Tickets for people who aren’t farmers are $45 per person. Registration is available at lcvalleychamber.org.
Rogers Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in Lewiston is the major sponsor of the event.
Strengthening communities topic of online talk
Civic apathy and pride will be the topic of a spring webinar sponsored by Inland Northwest Partners.
The speaker is Jeff Siegler, a consultant, who travels in the United States and internationally, helping cities restore civic health.
“He believes we need to move beyond economic development and tourism and instead focus on making our cities into places more residents can be proud to call home,” according to a flyer from Inland Northwest Partners.
The two-hour event is at 9 a.m. March 23. The cost to participate in the webinar is $30 and registration is available at inwp.org. Avista Corp. is the founding investor of Inland Northwest Partners.
