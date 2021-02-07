MOSCOW — Close to $2 million is being invested at the Palouse Mall in Moscow for a 60,000-square-foot Target store that will debut at a date not yet disclosed.
Target announced in September it would open in Moscow after years of intense speculation about whether the chain store would ever locate in north central Idaho or southeastern Washington.
“We’re excited to bring an easy, safe and convenient shopping experience to new guests in the community with this new Target store,” according to a recent statement from Target about the store at 2132 W. Pullman Road.
“As we get closer to opening the store, we’ll have more specific details to share — including how the shopping experience will be tailored to serve local guests and the grand opening date,” the statement said.
So far, two building permits have been obtained for the project, said Moscow Deputy City Supervisor Bill Belknap in an email.
One was issued in early December for a facade and 20,000-square-foot addition on the west end of the former Macy’s space. It listed the value of that work at $1.1 million and the mall as the contractor.
“I do not have a percentage completion, but I believe most interior and exterior demolition (have) been completed and they are now working on footings and foundations on the expansion,” he said.
The city issued another permit on Jan. 19 for tenant improvements valued at $746,100, Belknap said. The contractor for that phase of the work is MG2.
The Moscow Target will be one of about 1,900 stores operated by the company based in Minneapolis. The national retailer performed well over the holidays, according to a mid-January news release from Target.
“Comparable sales in the combined November/December period grew 17.2 percent, driven by a 4.3 percent increase in traffic and a 12.3 percent increase in average ticket,” according to the news release.
“Store-originated comparable sales grew 4.2 percent, while comparable digital sales grew 102 percent.”
Lewiston hotel is rebranded as Quality Inn
Lewiston’s Comfort Inn has become a Quality Inn as part of a series of upgrades the owners have undertaken since acquiring the property three years ago.
The hotel is at 2128 Eighth Ave., just off of 21st Street east of Subway.
Previously they added high-speed fiber optic internet that serves all of the guest rooms and renovated an indoor pool and hot tub, said Sam Gill, who manages the Quality Inn, with his brother, Perdeep Gill, and Perdeep Gill’s wife, Sarbjit Gill.
In upcoming weeks, the Gill family, which owns the hotel, will begin replacing most of the furniture in the rooms, including the beds, which will have new linens, and there will be a new line of toiletries in the bathrooms.
“We are constantly improving the hotel to make the experience better for guests,” Sam Gill said.
Lewiston’s Quality Inn is the largest holding of the Gills, a family that owns a number of residential and commercial rentals in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley.
Class helps seniors preserve their life savings
Preventing personal savings from being drained by the high cost of long-term care is the topic of an upcoming free class offered by the University of Idaho Extension Office.
The two-hour class titled, “How to Keep Your Assets Out of the Nursing Home!” will be offered through Zoom at 6 p.m. Feb. 16.
Registration is available at: uidaho.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZYvfuqsrzktG9WxDPWevyQqqOe7wmIROMHi.
One of the biggest threats to retirees’ financial security is the cost of long-term care, partly because the price has doubled in the last 10 years and is expected to increase more, according to a news release about the course.
“With an aging baby boomer population, the demand for care is growing rapidly,” according to the news release. “That demand is pushing the already high costs of home health, assisted living and nursing home care to levels few households can afford.”
New medical practice opens in Lewiston
A nurse practitioner, who became an emergency medical technician in Craigmont when she was in high school, has opened a Lewiston practice.
Tammy Demean cares for patients of all ages at her practice at 1331 G St. in Lewiston, near the city’s downtown fire station. It is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, with walk-in and same-day appointments available. The telephone number of the cliinc is (208) 743-9616.
Demean most recently was a family practice nurse practitioner at Columbia County Health District in Dayton, Wash., one of a number of jobs she has held in a health care career that spans more than 25 years.
She also has worked as a registered nurse at Valley Medical Center in Lewiston in urgent care and in emergency cardiac and trauma care departments of Seattle hospitals.
“My patients are my focus,” Demean said in an email. “I want to make sure all patients get the time they need to express their concerns and feel they are getting those concerns listened to and taken care of.”
Gym in the Orchards changes ownership
The owner of a high-speed internet company has acquired a gym in the Lewiston Orchards.
The founder of Rove Crossfit, Josh Huffaker, sold the business at 1026 Bryden Ave., said Jason Frawley, the new owner.
Frawley also owns Leader Communications, which has a service territory that includes Potlatch and extends north to the north end of Lake Coeur d’Alene, he said.
He and his fiancee, Kelle Caponi, changed the name to Rove Fitness, even though the gym still follows a format similar to Crossfit, Frawley said.
Caponi has completed Crossfit coach training and continues to work full time teaching math online.
Rove Fitness coaches lead one-hour sessions in which participants do activities such as lifting weights, running, rowing and lunging, he said.
“That’s her home away from home,” Frawley said of his fiancee. “We have three kids. She needed a mental break. That’s where she goes. ... I did this primarily for her and the community.”
Rove Fitness has a number of ways to pay for classes, including a $100 punch card with 12 visits that doesn’t expire or $540 for seven months. Discounts are available for law enforcement, first responders and Schweitzer Engineering Laboratory employees.
Additional information about Rove Fitness is available at rovefitness.us.
Rueben Mayes takes on new responsibilities at Pullman Regional Hospital
PULLMAN — The activities of a not-for-profit, fund-raising foundation and the community relations department have been merged at Pullman Regional Hospital and are under the leadership of Chief Development and External Relations Officer Rueben Mayes.
Mayes will continue to direct fundraising and will oversee external relations, volunteer services and Diane’s Gift Garden. Mayes also serves on the hospital’s administrative team.
Megan Guido, chief marketing and community relations officer at the hospital, has retired.
Mayes’ employees include Stephanie Pierce, director of development, annual giving and volunteer services; Nikki Nolt, volunteer coordinator; Malinda Jenkins, gift garden manager; and Derek Sedam, director of operations.
Other staff members are Alison Weigley, director of external relations; Priya Hazari, digital marketing specialist; and Ayanna Mendoza, brand and design specialist.
Biz Bits can be submitted to ewilliam@lmtribune.com. Be sure to put “Biz Bits” in the subject line.