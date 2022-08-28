Biz Bits: More counter space at Granite Concepts

Granite Concepts Timothy Despain, a fabricator at Granite Concepts in Lewiston, checks the measurement of a countertop to make sure it matches the specifications on the template. He works in a recently completed wing of the company’s production plant in North Lewiston.

 Granite Concepts

Granite Concepts has completed a 4,200-square-foot wing at its production plant in North Lewiston.

The expansion gives the company the capacity to double its output of granite and other hard-surface countertops for residential and commercial customers to 2,000 square feet of countertops per week, according to a news release from the business.

Tags

Recommended for you