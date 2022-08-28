Biz Bits: More counter space at Granite Concepts

Granite Concepts has completed a 4,200-square-foot wing at its production plant in North Lewiston.
The expansion gives the company the capacity to double its output of granite and other hard-surface countertops for residential and commercial customers to 2,000 square feet of countertops per week, according to a news release from the business.
Two computer numerical control routers, one computer numerical control saw jet, a line machine and two water recycling systems are among the pieces of machinery that have been added.
“All this means quicker turn-around time between originally templating the job in the customer’s home to installing it,” said Chad McVicars, an owner of Granite Concepts, in the news release.
“The new wing also allows us to maintain a higher level of consistency in fabrication quality,” he said.
The upgrades give Granite Concepts the ability to digitally calibrate its CNC tooling every 500 feet to ensure the edge profile consistency of granite and stone countertops from project to project.
They also make it possible for the business to run a three-step polish wheel on all seams to help with tightness during installation and digitally measure and catalog all sinks to ensure undermount accuracy.
Granite Concepts was started in 2004 by John McVicars. A decade later, his son, Chad McVicars, and his son-in-law, Mark Darnell, acquired the business, which employs 25 people.
In addition to the production plant, the business has a showroom at its site at 4020 Hatwai Road. It is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. It has more than 1,300 slabs of granite and quartz countertop materials in stock, as well as sinks and other accessories.
Moscow bank official offers advice to business owners
Diversifying vendors and increasing prices are two strategies that might help business owners in the present economic climate.
That advice — about how to navigate challenges such as inflation, rising interest rates and disruptions in supply chains — comes from Brad Flodin, senior vice president, relationship manager and team leader at Washington Trust Bank in Moscow.
Using domestic suppliers as well as a larger number of vendors can be a way to ease supply chain backlogs, especially for those in agriculture or construction, Flodin said in a news release.
“Take stock of rising expenses,” he said. “Consider raising prices in modest increments on the products that impact your margins the most. ... Knowing your break-even price is a must to maintain profitability for the future.”
In addition, Flodin recommends businesses continue to consider borrowing even though interest rates are climbing.
Expansions, remodels and purchases of additional assets still could be profitable, he said.
“Think about your financing needs, (lowering) the total project scope and (ensuring) that every expense is justifiable,” Flodin said.
Even in this environment, bankers can help clients with goals such as building cash reserves, managing debt or obtaining access to more capital, he said.
In addition to its Moscow branch, Washington Trust Bank has two locations in the region in Lewiston and Pullman.
Polished Aesthetics expands at new Moscow location
MOSCOW — Polished Aesthetics has expanded at a new location at 428 W. Third St., Moscow.
The business offers services such as laser hair removal, age spot removal and AviClear, a laser treatment for acne that’s an alternative to pharmaceuticals.
The treatments are done by Tia BeVan, the owner of the business. She has earned multiple licenses and certifications in her five years in the field.
In addition to owning Polished Aesthetics, she does laser trainings for a company teaching dermatologists, plastic surgeons, physicians and nurses on advanced techniques.
The telephone number of the business is (208) 717-1274.
Vista Outdoor officially acquires two companies
Vista Outdoor has completed two previously announced acquisitions.
The parent company of Lewiston’s CCI/Speer ammunition making operations closed on deals for Simms Fishing Products and Fox Racing this month, according to news releases from the company.
It bought Bozeman, Mont.-based Simms for $192 million. It purchased Fox Racing for $540 million. The motocross, mountain bike and lifestyle gear company is based in Irvine, Calif.
Participants sought for Business Expo in Lewiston next month
The Lewis Clark Valley Chamber of Commerce is seeking participants for its Business Expo on Sept. 15.
The event will be held from 4-7 p.m. at the Lewiston Elks Lodge at 3444 Country Club Drive in Lewiston. More than 25 businesses are expected to feature their services, ideas and technologies.
Booth fees are $250, and the deadline to apply is Sept. 9. Additional information is available at lcvalleychamber.org.
Speaker to talk with business owners about finding, keeping leaders
Recruiting and retaining high-quality leaders is the topic of a September Lewis Clark Valley Chamber of Commerce lunch.
The event will be at noon Sept. 28 at the Clarkston Event Center at 841 Sixth St. in Clarkston. The cost is $30 per person.
The speaker will be Rene Johnston, who works with businesses in the financial, retail, service and health care industries, as well as not-for-profit groups.
She is the owner and founder of Employee Engagement Solutions, a columnist with The Journal of Business/Coeur d’Alene Living magazine and a member of the Gonzaga School of Business Administration Dean’s Forum Board.
Her presentation will explore best practices and examine some “less traditional workforce development avenues,” according to a chamber news release about the event.
Additional information is available at lcvalleychamber.org under the September schedule for events and communications.