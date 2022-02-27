A second Lewiston Zip’s Drive-In is anticipated to be serving customers sometime in August or September.
The expansion is in its early stages at the intersection of Thain Road and Preston Avenue near University Auto Sales.
The location will have a Zip’s with a drive-through window and indoor seating as well as a coffee shop that will operate as a separate business, said Tony Willoughby, manager of the Lewiston Zip’s.
The Lewiston Zip’s at 804 16th Ave. will remain open after the second one debuts, he said.
The owners of the new Zip’s, the coffee shop, the existing Lewiston Zip’s and a Zip’s in Post Falls are Daryl and Kelsey Wilder, a husband-and-wife team based in Post Falls, Willoughby said.
Entrepreneurs introducing food trucks seven days a week in Lewiston
Happy Cheese, Lucy Tacos Mexican Food, Hungry Horse, Lil’ Manz Donuts, Rants & Raves Brewery and Coca Cola will be part of a food truck court opening Tuesday in Lewiston.
The Food Yard on the southeast corner of 11th and Snake River avenues will be open seven days a week, said Travis Knox, who owns the business with his wife, Jaimie Knox.
Rants & Raves will offer food all of the hours it’s open and beer on Fridays and Saturdays, he said.
They got the idea when they were visiting Oregon, one of the many places where food truck courts are common, Knox said.
Their site is ideal because of its proximity to Vista Outdoor, Lewis-Clark State College, St. Joseph Regional Medical Center and the Lewiston levee trail system, Knox said.
“They all make more profit when they are in one spot,” he said.
Tammy Moses, the owner of Happy Cheese, thinks Knox is right. She anticipates her truck, which features grilled cheese sandwiches and Italian sodas, will thrive in the new environment.
Her menu includes two kinds of grilled cheese sandwiches on buttermilk bread that both cost $5. One is a classic with American cheese. The other is filled with a blend of Tillamook medium cheddar and sharp white cheese. Ham or bacon can be added for $1 each and some customers choose both, she said.
Being at The Food Yard will have a number of advantages, said Moses, of Kamiah.
Not having to move and set up the trailer every time she opens at events will save lots of time.
She expects families and groups of friends will frequent the food truck court because everyone will be able to eat what they want, even if they are in the mood for different foods.
And The Food Yard has amenities such as a seating area that all of its customers can use, Moses said.
“It’s going to be an attraction for folks,” she said. “I think it’s going to be great.”
The Food Yard lot will be part of a larger development that includes high-end storage units. In about five years, the Knoxes plan to construct a building that will have space for businesses on the first floor, residences on the second level and an outside area on the roof. The timing of that project will depend on a number of factors, such as when a major upgrade of Snake River Avenue is finished, and the plans could be altered based on market demand, Knox said.
The Knoxes, who also own Knox Concrete, could move The Food Yard when that building is constructed to property they have in the vicinity, Knox said.
“If the food truck court is a success, we’ll keep it rolling,” he said.
New name for garbage/recycling/compost company headquartered in Moscow
MOSCOW — Latah Sanitation has changed its name to Inland North Waste.
The new name was selected in part to better reflect the geographic territory of the company. Its largest customers are the city of Moscow, Latah County and Nez Perce County.
The waste management company offers a number of services such as curbside pickup of trash and recycling. It also makes compost from yard waste at a facility called Clearwater Composting in east Lewiston and a significantly smaller site east of Moscow.
The transition is occurring while the family-owned business is in the process of being passed to the third generation.
Brandon Steely-Johnson is serving as CEO. His wife, Stevie Steely-Johnson, is the chief administrative officer. The two of them are working with the current owners and his parents, Joseph and Tamara Johnson, to purchase the company.
Steely-Johnson is the grandson of the founders Diane K. Johnson and Richard D. Johnson. He began working at the business before he graduated from high school, starting by picking trash from recycling and going on to perform every job in the company, including driving trucks.
The Steely-Johnsons plan to have a strong focus on the community, planning events, expanding public programs and increasing environmental advocacy.
They have launched a “We Wave Back” campaign that publicizes how their drivers wave to the people they see on their routes and how the business donates to charitable causes in the areas it serves.
“You can expect to see us take the lead on some thoughtful, creative and fun ways for us to work together in bettering the community,” according to the news release.
Grants available for businesses challenged by the pandemic
COLFAX — Tuesday is the deadline for Whitman County businesses to apply for COVID-19 relief grants of between about $5,000 and $20,000.
Businesses with 250 employees or fewer, that were open prior to Jan. 1, 2021, and have been hurt by the pandemic are eligible to seek the grants being offered through a program launched by the Whitman County commissioners.
The money can be used for a variety of purposes, such as declines in revenue, mortgage or rent payments, precautions to limit the spread of COVID-19 and technical assistance.
Grant applications are available by calling (509) 397-5241.
Physician clinics in Pullman change locations
PULLMAN — Palouse Heart Center, Palouse Sleep Medicine and Palouse Psychiatry & Behavioral Health are now located together on the second level of Pullman Regional Hospital.
The Pullman Regional Hospital-owned practices are in Suite 201, near the private practice of Palouse Medical.
Palouse Heart Center previously was on the main level of the hospital, and the other two clinics had been in Corporate Pointe, across Bishop Boulevard from the hospital.
“We recognized there are strong relationships with heart, sleep and mental health,” said Karly Port, chief clinic network officer for Pullman Regional Hospital, in a news release about the change.
“Locating these practices in one space at the hospital allows these providers to work more effectively and efficiently through team medicine,” she said.
The space the three practices have moved to previously had been occupied by a clinic and an office. Pullman Foot & Ankle is now in Palouse Heart Center’s former location and the hospital’s medical records office will be moving to Corporate Pointe in March. The medical records office presently is in a temporary space in the hospital.
Clarkston lawyer honored
Todd Richardson, a Clarkston attorney, has been included in a list of top 100 area of practice trial lawyers in Washington state.
The honor is given by the National Trial Lawyers, a professional organization, to attorneys in each state or region who “have demonstrated excellence and have achieved outstanding results in their careers,” according to a news release about the honor.
