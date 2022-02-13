A former executive vice president of operations for the Walt Disney World Resort will be making free presentations in Clarkston this month.
Lee Cockerell will speak at 7 p.m. Feb. 21 and again at 7 p.m. Feb. 22. Both events are in the Clarkston High School auditorium. The school is at 401 Chestnut St.
The first presentation is intended for the community and the second one is for parents and students.
Those attending are encouraged to get free tickets for the events. They are available at the offices of Clarkston public schools and Walla Walla Community College’s Clarkston campus.
Cockerell’s visit to the region will include seminars explaining how to create magic and build a brighter future for the community, according to a news release about his visit.
At Disney, Cockerell led a team of 40,000 cast members and was responsible for the operations of 20 resort hotels, four theme parks and two water parks. One of his accomplishments was the creation of Disney Great Leader Strategies, which was used to train and develop 7,000 leaders at Walt Disney World.
“As a community that supports one another, we are continually working together to build and elevate our town,” said Thaynan Knowlton, superintendent of the Clarkston School District, in the news release. “When businesses and residents collaborate to achieve greatness, they will always find a sense of family and hope here in the valley.”
Cockerell’s 2008 book is titled “Creating Magic: 10 Common Sense Leadership Strategies From a Life at Disney.”
In the book, Cockerell outlines his style of leadership that includes burning the free fuel of appreciation, recognition and encouragement, as well giving people a purpose, not just a job, according to a description of it on Amazon.
That approach was formed in his transition from a poor farm boy in Oklahoma to an executive in a multibillion-dollar enterprise, according to the description.
The Clarkston School District is sponsoring Cockerell’s visit, along with Tri-State Memorial Hospital and Medical Campus in Clarkston, the Lewis Clark Valley Chamber of Commerce and Walla Walla Community College.
Hospitality in space: Blue Origin’s Sarah Phelps to speak at WSU
PULLMAN — Hospitality in space is the topic of a speech at Washington State University next month.
Sarah Phelps, director of astronaut and customer experience at Blue Origin, will make a presentation titled “A New Era in Space Astronaut Experience: Hospitality for the New Golden Age of Space Travel.”
Blue Origin is a spaceflight company located in Kent, Wash., that is working to increase access to space though reusable rockets.
Phelps’ free in-person talk is at 1:25 p.m. March 10 at the CUB Auditorium on WSU’s Pullman campus is the annual Burtenshaw Distinguished Lecture. Registration isn’t required.
Her speech is one of several events that will be a part of a yearly Hospitality Week at WSU’s School of Hospitality Business Management that also includes expert panels on Zoom.
One is about career opportunities and challenges in the hospitality industry at noon March 8 and another focuses on women in hospitality at 4:30 p.m. March 8.
The first features Sam Johnson, senior vice president of operations at The Hotel Group in Seattle; Joe Fugere, founder and CEO Tutta Bella Neapolitan Pizzeria in Seattle; Brian McGinnis, owner Pinnacle Real Estate LLC in Issaquah, Wash.; and Julie Purnell, senior director of asset management of Flynn Holdings in San Francisco. It will be moderated by Bob Harrington, director of the WSU School of Hospitality Business Management.
Registration is available at bit.ly/3swfvDh.
Three women will speak at the second event that will be moderated by Abby Murtagh, general manager, Arizona Biltmore in Phoenix.
They are Odette Brown, regional vice president of franchise services, Choice Hotels, Little Rock, Ark.; Leah Murphy, senior director Jane Hotel Group, Milwaukee; Zoe LaClair, director of asset management, Magna Hospitality, Providence, R.I.
Registration is available at bit.ly/3uGIy9V.
AARP provides free tax help
Free tax assistance, preparation and e-filing are being offered in Moscow and Lewiston through AARP.
The Moscow service is available to low- and moderate-income taxpayers with a special emphasis on people who are 50 or older.
In Moscow, appointments are required for the help from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from now through April 15 at the 1912 Center at 412 E. Third St.
Taxpayers are expected to wear facemasks and bring Social Security cards, photo identification, all income and expense documents and previous years’ tax returns.
Moscow appointments are available by calling (208) 310-0193.
A similiar form of help is available in Lewiston through AARP. It is available Monday through Thursday from now through April 12. Appointments can be scheduled by calling (208) 717-4520.
Personal finances topic of online discussions
Free online chats called “Let’s Talk Money” will be held at noon the third Thursday of every other month starting this week.
The forums are a place where individuals can get answers about financial questions involving issues such as credit, debt, investing and legacy planning.
“We never know what that topic is going to be, but the chats are always interesting, helpful and informative,” according to a flier about the event sponsored by the University of Idaho Extension Latah County.
The first chat is Thursday. Dates for the others are April 21, June 16, Aug. 18, Oct. 20 and Dec. 15. Additional information is available by emailing krichel@uidaho.edu.
Session on Quickbooks is set for this month
MOSCOW — A Quickbooks class is being offered this month in Moscow through University of Idaho Extension Latah County and McCully Consulting Group.
Ten in-person spots are available for the three-hour session at 1 p.m. Feb. 22, in the second-floor conference room, at 200 S. Almon St., Moscow. An unlimited number of online spots are being offered.
The cost is $97, including a snack for the in-person class. Participants should bring a laptop or tablet to the in-person session.
Registration is available by calling (866) 363-5580.
Resources being offered to minority and women entrepreneurs by Umpqua Bank
Umpqua Bank has launched the Small Business Empowerment Program that expands access to capital, resources and expertise for minority and women entrepreneurs.
One part of the program is a multilingual loan readiness center that provides customized technical assistance “that moves entrepreneurs from ‘loan-ready’ to ‘loan successful,’ ” according to a news release from Umpqua Bank.
At the same time, Umpqua Bank is introducing “culturally appropriate loan products that expand access to capital for under-resourced borrowers,” according to the news release.
Coaching and education are a part of the effort that focuses on working with traditionally underserved populations such as low- and moderate-income earners, women, veterans, immigrants and members of the LGBTQ community.
Umpqua has five locations in north central Idaho and southeastern Washington. They are in Clarkston, Pullman, Lewiston, Moscow and Grangeville.
