The height between the Rogers Subaru dealership lot and the former Mall 21 site at the 1700 block of 21st Street is being leveled as part of an expansion of the Lewiston business.
Ryan Rogers, the owner of Rogers Subaru, acquired Mall 21 adjacent to the dealership in 2020. The mall has since been removed to provide room for an upgrade of the car dealership.
The more than 15,000-square-foot addition to Rogers Subaru is anticipated to be finished in October.
It will include a number of amenities for customers and employees, according to a recent news release from Rogers Subaru.
Among the planned improvements are an expanded showroom and customer waiting areas and a car wash for customers that uses recycled water.
A dog park with artificial turf and play structures for animals will have benches where their owners can relax while their pets play.
WSU program aims to foster work-life balance among staff
PULLMAN — The region’s largest employer, Washington State University, is introducing a pilot program this week aimed at reducing stress among its employees.
Limiting the number and duration of meetings is a component of the effort that is debuting about two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a recent news release from WSU.
The university’s staff will be encouraged to eliminate meetings if the content could be communicated in a different way such as a telephone call; keep the length of meetings to 45 minutes or less; and avoid standing meetings on Fridays.
When many meetings went to a virtual format, it eliminated the need to have a cushion of time between meetings because employees no longer had to walk between buildings to get from one meeting to another.
But, according to the news release, that created another issue because employees often don’t have time for tasks such as grabbing water or taking breaks from their computer screens.
At the same time, WSU employees will be asked to refrain from sending emails, texts and messages to staff members during their off hours and when they are on leave, and support hybrid and flexible schedules, according to the news release.
“We recognize that for nearly two years, employees have had to deal with the transition to remote and hybrid working arrangements, and adapt to new systems while managing personal and professional challenges brought on by the global pandemic,” WSU President Kirk Schulz said in the news release. “It’s time to take a step back and look at ways we can mitigate potential staff shortages as well as address concerns around maintaining a work-life balance.”
Statistics compiled by WSU’s information technology services underline some of the issues at the school, according to the news release.
From March 2020 through June 2021, the university’s Zoom account hosted more than 2.16 million online video conferencing meetings, totaling more than 93 million minutes or 177 years’ worth of time on Zoom meetings, according to the news release.
WSU’s pilot program begins Monday and runs through July 31. It will be reviewed before the start of WSU’s next academic year.
Cottonwood native assumes key role in national law firm
DENVER — A Prairie High School graduate has been named the Denver office managing partner of Fennemore, a law firm that specializes in corporate law.
John McHugh, the son of Eugene and Jo Ann McHugh, of Cottonwood, was promoted in the firm that has offices in Arizona, Colorado, California and Nevada, according to a news release from the firm.
Its attorneys support start-up companies with its venture accelerator, lead high-stakes mergers and acquisitions at Fortune 500 companies and handle “bet-the-company” litigation for growth-phase enterprises, according to the news release.
In addition to his work for Fennemore, McHugh sits on the board of directors for the Colorado LGBT Bar Foundation and serves as the co-chair of the Colorado Lawyers Committee’s Hate Crimes Education Task Force.
His pro-bono practice is focused on LGBT rights, including serving as the lead attorney in the landmark lawsuit that challenged Colorado’s laws that prohibit same-sex marriage.
L-C Valley radio executive earns honor
Darcy Nelly has received the Lee Martin Award from Tri-State Memorial Hospital’s foundation for her participation on its board.
The honor is given to someone who meets eight criteria, including enthusiastically supporting the goals of the foundation and giving within their means.
The co-owner of Nelly Broadcasting, Nelly cares about the future of the Clarkston hospital and the foundation board’s efforts to support its needs, according to a news release about the award.
The Lee Martin Award was one of three the foundation gave for 2021. The Spirit Award went to P1FCU for its generosity to Tri-State and other not-for-profits.
The financial institution gave $2.73 million to the hospital’s $34 million inpatient and dietary wing, its biggest expansion since its founding.
It will have six intensive care unit beds, lab services and an admissions department, along with a cafe bistro and gift shop on its main floor. Its upper story will have 19 single-occupancy medical/surgical inpatient rooms for patients admitted through the emergency room or who need care after surgery, as well as four observation beds.
Cathy Gibbons, an agent at Stonebraker McQuary in Clarkston won the Outstanding Trustee Award, which goes to someone who has gone the extra mile, often behind the scenes.
Credit union to close Pomeroy office next month
POMEROY — LCCU is closing its Pomeroy branch March 31.
“This was a difficult decision, especially as it involves a community that we care about, and one that was made strictly for strategic business purposes,” according to the credit union’s winter 2022 newsletter.
The financial institution will continue to sponsor events and donate to causes in Pomeroy, according to the newsletter.
In Lewiston, LCCU plans a remodel of its office at 1626 17th Ave. The branch will be temporarily closed for four to six months while the work is underway so the construction can be done in the most cost-efficient way possible, according to the newsletter.
Clearwater Paper’s earnings report is Feb. 15
Clearwater Paper will report on its financial performance for 2021 on Feb. 15.
The release of the results will be followed that day by presentations by President and CEO Arsen Kitch and Senior Vice President of Finance and CFO Mike Murphy in a webcast for stock market analysts.
As of the third quarter that ended Sept. 30, Clearwater Paper had a loss of $37.6 million for the first nine months of 2021.
Clearwater Paper makes pulp, paperboard and private label tissue. Its largest manufacturing site is in Lewiston, where it is one of the biggest employers.
