A store that specializes in restoring and selling vintage clothing has moved and is under new ownership.
The Killer Clothing Collective is now at 519 Thain Road, Lewiston, in a building with a graffiti mural near Hells Canyon Pharmacy in a location more than twice as large as its former space.
The retailer’s inventory of garments for men and women includes vintage T-shirts that start at $5 and vintage jeans that start at $20, said Patrick Brown-Hayes, who is now the sole owner of The Killer Clothing Collective after the departure of a business partner.
Brown-Hayes buys clothing made in the United States from the year 2000 and before, including items with stains and tears that clients bring to his shop.
He will also visit people who have garments that fit that criteria at their homes or storage units to help them sort and box the possessions, and he purchases what has value.
“I will do everything to help the process so it’s easy,” he said.
Brown-Hayes fixes items on his 12 sewing machines to prevent them from joining the 85% of textiles that go to landfills.
He also will mend jeans and other clothing. Some small jobs such as reattaching belt loops can be done on the spot for $5.
“The big part is trying to save this stuff so we don’t have to use virgin textiles,” he said.
The Killer Clothing Collective is open 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Its telephone number is (208) 755-2255.
New owners at Express Employment Professionals
A pair of health care professionals have relocated from Spokane to begin new careers as owners of Lewiston’s Express Employment Professionals.
Ryan and Tiffany Kettleson acquired the business from Mike and Stevie Whited.
Express Employment Professionals helps applicants find jobs and businesses fill openings for a wide range of positions such as carpenters, assemblers and receptionists.
The Lewiston location of Express Employment Professionals serves Lewiston, Clarkston, Pullman and Moscow, said Ryan Kettleson.
The Kettlesons bring more than 15 years each in the medical field to the new venture.
She was a dental hygienist. He was an occupational therapist, a position that gave him skills that will help him in his new role, he said.
Part of his work involved helping businesses screen job applicants for positions, assessing their abilities to lift, stand and twist, Kettleson said.
He also helped employees recover from work injuries and employers improve ergonomics in the workplace, he said.
Express Employment Professionals is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 624 Byden Ave. Its telephone number is (208) 743-6507.
Lewiston coffee stand awakens
An espresso business that shares a parking lot with Vig’s Health Food Store has reopened at 928 16th Ave. in Lewiston.
The hours of Java Stop Espresso are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.
The menu features dozens of drinks in 12-, 16-, 20-, 24- and 30-ounce sizes, such as Red Bull Blasts, lattes, mochas and Italian sodas.
Vendors sought for weekly Moscow event
MOSCOW — The Tuesday Community Market at the Latah County Fairgrounds is accepting vendor applications for this year.
The event’s organizers are seeking ventures that sell plants, produce, handmade crafts, beer and food, as well as musicians to perform. The weekly market will run 4-7 p.m. June 7 to Oct. 4, on Tuesdays.
A meeting for vendor applicants will be held at 5 p.m. May 10 at the Grange Building at the Latah County Fairgrounds. Additional information also is available by emailing agintern@latah.id.us.
New loan officer takes job at Lewiston business
Wes Ralstin has joined American Pacific Mortgage in Lewiston as a licensed loan officer.
He was previously employed as a training coordinator at Clearwater Paper. In his new position, he helps borrowers with loans to finance their homes. He can be reached at (208) 305-6762.
American Pacific Mortgage is located at 1630 23rd Ave., Suite 201-A, just south of the Lewiston Center Mall.
The business is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Whitman County group bestows awards
Four people and a business have received honors for 2022 from the Whitman County Association of Realtors.
Jeannette Gordon, a Realtor and co-owner of Summit Realty in Pullman, won the community service and Realtor achievement award. She also is the president of the Whitman County Landlord Tenant Association, secretary of the Washington State National Association of Residential Property Managers and serves on that association’s government affairs committee.
Another Realtor, Krista Gross, of Professional Realty Services in Pullman, received the Realtor of the Year award.
Pullman’s mayor, Glenn Johnson, was named citizen of the year, and Evan Ellis was recognized as the partner of the year. Ellis is the news director at KQQQ Pullman Radio.
The affiliate of the year was Stewart Title Company.
