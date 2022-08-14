SOUTHERN ASOTIN COUNTY — Rustic cabins are for rent again at Boggan’s Oasis as its new proprietors prepare to reopen its restaurant no later than Labor Day weekend.
When they do, they expect to be blending lots of huckle-berry milkshakes with ice cream from the same supplier the previous owners used, said Tia Villagomez, who purchased the business with her husband, Louis, in the middle of June.
They also will be serving hamburgers with the combinations of toppings that were previously on the menu, including the Oasis burger that comes with Swiss cheese as well as grilled onions, mushrooms and bell peppers, she said.
William Vail sold the Villagomezes the restaurant and cabins on almost 2 acres of land for $320,000 on June 15, according to the Asotin County Assessor’s Office.
Since then, the couple have sought advice from hundreds of well-wishers who have contacted them online and in person, said Tia Villagomez.
“We’re asking about meals and people keep talking about milkshakes,” she said.
Operating the business is a big change for the Villagomezes, who most recently lived in Buckley, Wash., near Mount Rainier.
He was a tugboat engineer and she was the director of a large day care and early childhood learning center.
An avid angler and fishing guide, he had been visiting the Grand Ronde since he was 10 years old and learned Boggan’s Oasis was on the market about 1½ years ago.
After considering a similar venture in Alaska that was more remote, they settled on Boggan’s Oasis, using proceeds from a home they sold at the height of the market to help finance the investment, she said.
“It’s his dream,” Villa-gomez said.
Since arriving, they have cleaned and redecorated, while obtaining permits to open the restaurant. This fall, Boggan’s Oasis will be offering guided fishing and hunting trips.
Their two children, Gabriel, 10, and Graciela, 6, have been helping and will attend school in a one-room school house nearby in Troy, Ore.
St. Joe’s adds 3 providers to oncology department
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston is expanding its oncology department with the addition of three medical providers.
Dr. Abeer Arain, Dr. Tyler Buckley and Erik Cooper, a nurse practitioner, have joined the St. Joseph Cancer Center & Blood Institute, doubling its number of physicians and nurse practitioners.
Arain is board-certified in internal and lifestyle medicine and board-eligible in medical oncology. Her specialties include medical oncology as well as malignant and benign hematology. She earned her medical degree from Dow University of Health Sciences in Karachi, Pakistan, and holds a master’s of public health from the University of Oklahoma.
She completed her internship and residency in internal medicine through the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and her fellowship in hematology and medical oncology at Houston Methodist Hospital. From 2018-19, she served as the chairperson of the quality and patient care committee of the American Medical Association’s Resident and Fellow Section.
Buckley is board-certified in medical oncology, internal medicine and hematology. He treats patients with a wide range of illnesses such as breast, head, neck, colon, lung and prostate cancers as well as bleeding and clotting disorders, leukemia, lymphoma and multiple myeloma.
A graduate of the University of Tennessee Health Science Center College of Medicine in Memphis, he completed his internship and residency through the University of Utah Hospital, Huntsman Cancer Institute and Intermountain Healthcare. He followed that with a fellowship in hematology and oncology at the University of Michigan’s Rogel Cancer Center.
Cooper is certified by the American Association of Nurse Practitioners and American Nurses Credentialing Center. He earned his master’s of science in nursing from the University of South Alabama and his bachelor’s in nursing science from the University of Southern Mississippi.
Pullman hospital names medical director of hospitalist services
PULLMAN — Dr. Guillermo Modad has been named medical director of hospitalist services at Pullman Regional Hospital.
The doctors he oversees treat hospitalized patients, coordinating their care with nurses, specialists, physical and respiratory therapists and patients’ primary care doctors.
He will be responsible for the development and implementation of policies, education and scheduling in that department.
Modad has worked as a doctor on the Palouse since 2014 as a hospitalist and emergency room physician with a focus on pediatrics. He has been a part-time emergency room physician and hospitalist at Pullman Regional Hospital since 2019.
Pullman hospital seeking candidate to fill vacancy on board
PULLMAN — Applicants are being sought to fill a vacancy on the Pullman Regional Hospital Board of Commissioners.
The opening was created when Margaret Werre, who had served five years, left the board on July 31 because she is moving out of the area with her family.
The board is accepting letters of interest with resumes until Sept. 28 from registered voters who live in the city limits of Pullman and aren’t hospital employees. Application materials should be mailed to Jeff Elbracht, President Pullman Regional Hospital Board of Commissioners, 835 S.E. Bishop Blvd., Pullman, Wash., 99163.
Candidates will be interviewed at an Oct. 12 meeting, where the finalist may be selected.
The seat will be on the ballot in November 2023.
Former pro baseball player joins staff of Clarkston clinic
A recent graduate of the Palmer College of Chiropractic in Port Orange, Fla., has joined DC Wellness Center in Clarkston.
Carlos Rivera, who speaks English and Spanish, is one of three chiropractors at the clinic. The others are Charles Dwyer and Scott Shelden.
Rivera’s new profession is the latest step in his working life, which began in 2000 when he was drafted by the Philadelphia Phillies baseball team after graduating from high school in Puerto Rico.
He played minor league baseball for three years and considered becoming a chiropractor. Instead, he returned to Puerto Rico to join his dad in a construction company that closed when the economy faltered.
Rivera held a series of temporary jobs before Hurricane Maria struck Puerto Rico and he decided to move to Florida with his family to study to become a chiropractor.
“We took our chances and came to the states to make this all happen,” he said. “To say the least it was challenging, but I always believed that if something is really worth it, it will take time.”
DC Wellness is located at 919 Highland Ave., in Clarkston. Its telephone number is (509) 758-9214.
Community economic forum planned at Pomeroy
POMEROY — A two-hour community economic forum will be held at the Pataha Flour Mill at 11 a.m. Tuesday.
Reports about the Garfield County Hospital District’s five-year strategic plan, the Pomeroy Chamber of Commerce and the Southeast Washington Economic Development Association will be presented.
The Pataha Flour Mill is at 50 Hutchens Hill Road in Pomeroy.
Williams may be contacted at ewilliam@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2261.