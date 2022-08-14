SOUTHERN ASOTIN COUNTY — Rustic cabins are for rent again at Boggan’s Oasis as its new proprietors prepare to reopen its restaurant no later than Labor Day weekend.

When they do, they expect to be blending lots of huckle-berry milkshakes with ice cream from the same supplier the previous owners used, said Tia Villagomez, who purchased the business with her husband, Louis, in the middle of June.

Tags

Recommended for you