Toilets, dishes, televisions, computer towers, windshields, printers and syrup bottles are among the things people have smashed since Ragetastic debuted in Lewiston.
The business features a rage room where customers can break objects with golf clubs, crow bars, baseball bats and sledgehammers. It also has a splatter room where would-be artists can paint with squirt bottles similar to those used for condiments.
Prices generally are $20 per person for sessions that last as long as 30 minutes, including the use of safety gear.
Children can participate if they are accompanied by their parents, said Justin Hager, who owns the business with his wife, Justina Hager.
Ragetastic is at 247 Thain Road, Suite 103, in the same complex as Subway. Its hours are 2-8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 2-10 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. to midnight Saturday. It accepts reservations for private parties at (509) 254-3530.
Craft cocktails are specialty of Botanica, new watering hole in Troy
TROY — A software developer’s take on a classic New Orleans cocktail is a favorite at The Botanica Bar, which recently opened in Troy.
Botanica’s owner, Lukas Mason, has added maple lemon foam to a sazerac’s traditional base of rye whiskey, vermouth and Peychaud’s bitters that is poured into a glass rinsed with absinthe.
The taste of the drink evolves with each sip as the foam gradually dissolves, said Mason, who taught himself about spirits using resources such as recipe books from craft cocktail bars.
The maple lemon foam sazerac ($12) is one of more than 100 cocktails he can make with the ingredients he has on hand at Botanica, said Mason, who also works as a software developer in Moscow for Maddox Industrial Transformer, which reconditions older electrical transformers.
The bar is located at 517 S. Main St. where the Timber Mill, a bar and grill, used to be. He doesn’t serve food, but is working on developing relationships with food trucks.
Its hours are 5-11 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. He chose the location because of the availability of a liquor license, which can be hard to obtain in Idaho because licenses are issued based on population.
“There’s a big waiting list in Moscow, and Troy happened to have one,” he said.
Orofino Builders Supply, with Idaho locations, is being sold to a larger chain, TAL Holdings
OROFINO — A north central Idaho retail chain is being acquired by a Vancouver, Wash., company.
Orofino Builders Supply, which has locations in Orofino, Grangeville, Kamiah and Lewiston, is being purchased by TAL Holdings, according to a news release issued this month by TAL Holdings.
Most of the north central Idaho stores will operate under the name Best Built Builders Supply, with the change occurring in the months after the deal closes April 11.
Three parts of the business in the deal will be Windows, Doors & More Stores. They are a stand-alone store in Orofino and as well as two Windows, Doors & More Stores within Best Built locations in Lewiston and Kamiah.
TAL Holdings has 19 locations in the Pacific Northwest. Among them are Tum-A-Lum Lumber in Pendleton, The Dalles and Hood River, Ore., and Badger Building Center in Post Falls, Sagle and Bonners Ferry, Idaho, and Kalispell, Mont.
Orofino Builders Supply will fit well with TAL Holdings, according to the news release.
It traces its origins back to 1928 when Oren Crockett bought an interest in the JM Bryant store in Orofino, according to the news release. Crockett and his wife bought out John Bryant and started Crockett’s Hardware. Over four generations, the Crocketts grew the small, neighborhood hardware store to a five-store operation with hardware stores, lumber yards and design centers, which are owned by Will Crockett.
“Finding the right partner was very important to us,” Crockett said in the news release. “TAL understands the importance of upholding our legacy while at the same time investing in continued growth.”
Ammunition maker with Lewiston ties is selling T-shirts to aid Ukraine
ANOKA, Minn. — Federal Ammunition is selling T-shirts to support humanitarian relief efforts in Ukraine.
They are available at federalpremium.com. If they sell out, customers can sign up to receive a notification of when they’ve been restocked, according to a news release from Vista Outdoor, the parent company of Federal and Lewiston’s CCI and Speer.
“Supporting the relief effort is a crucial element of the global response and we are proud to do our part,” said Jason Vanderbrink, president of Federal, CCI, Speer and Remington, in the news release.
Vista Outdoor previously announced it was donating 1 million rounds of ammunition to the Ukraine armed forces.
Net being installed at Lewiston course to contain golf balls
The Life Flight Network base at Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport will soon have more protection from stray golf balls.
The city of Lewiston is installing a 20-foot-tall, 100-foot-long net at Bryden Canyon Golf Course’s fourth hole in two or three weeks, which will cost as much as $4,000, said Tim Barker, Lewiston’s Parks & Recreation director.
The netting will prevent balls from crossing O’Conner Road that borders the course and reaching Life Flight, he said.
The city is helping because it owns the golf course, which is on airport land. Jeff Briney has had a contract with the city to operate the course since 2000.
Life Flight has a helicopter stationed in Lewiston that will be joined by an airplane later this month.
The helicopter can land at accident scenes in remote areas to get trauma victims to area hospitals and take heart attack and stroke patients in towns such as Grangeville and Orofino to larger hospitals.
It also can fly patients from St. Joseph Regional Medical Center to Boise, Spokane and Coeur d’Alene if the treatment they need isn’t available in north central Idaho or southeastern Washington.
The airplane will transport patients greater distances and make trips in conditions that are too snowy or foggy for helicopters.
Life Flight is the largest nonprofit provider of air ambulance services in the nation, serving Idaho, Washington, Oregon and Montana.
Survey being taken to assess labor shortage
The Lewis Clark Valley Chamber of Commerce is encouraging people to take the “America Works Survey” on its website at lcvalleychamber.org.
The deadline to complete the survey, which takes less than three minutes, is Monday. The survey asks if the worker shortage has forced the employers of participants to reduce hours or services, decline work, increase prices or introduce automation. It also inquires about how difficult it is to get qualified candidates for openings and retain employees.
Collecting the data is part of an effort that involves chambers from throughout the country and is in cooperation with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.
