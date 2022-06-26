Ho’okipa’s Teriyaki Hut has moved to The Food Yard at 1101 Snake River Ave. in Lewiston.
The eatery debuted last year in the parking lot of 360 Gymnastics in Clarkston. It joins a roster at The Food Yard that includes Backwoods Brew, Happy Cheese, Lucy Tacos, Lil’ Manz Donuts, The Hungry Horse, Love Shack Kitchen, The Spud Shack and Peaceful Pond Place Sweets.
Generally the businesses are open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. to catch lunch and dinner crowds, but the hours vary depending on a number of factors, such as day of the week, said Travis Knox, who owns the business with his wife, Jaimie Knox.
Some stands may be gone for a few days working off-site at special events, so Knox recommends checking each venture’s social media site for hours.
Backwoods Brew, which sells upscale coffee, has the longest hours, 4 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week.
Each food truck has its own specialty. Happy Cheese features grilled cheese sandwiches, including one with a hamburger. Next month, it will be adding a pizza cone, which consists of a cone formed from a crust that is filled with toppings such as meat, cheese and sauce.
That business is working toward keeping its regular hours of 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday after a hiatus, which started in May when the owners lost their home in a fire. That tragedy coincided with the deaths of two relatives in a three-month period.
Customers, community members and other vendors have been kind to them, raising money and donating household items, said Tammy Moses, an owner of Happy Cheese.
Moses’ menu is part of a diverse lineup. Lucy Tacos has Mexican food. The Hungry Horse features poutine, a Canadian dish with french fries, cheese curds and gravy, and savory sundaes that have mashed potatoes layered with meat.
Love Shack is known for barbecue. The Spud Shack makes baked potatoes and nachos.
Customers can eat at picnic tables shaded by awnings. The Knoxes just added misters to help keep diners cool. Parking, as well as portable restrooms with hand-washing stations, are available on-site.
They are constantly looking for ways to make the experience for customers and vendors even better, Knox said.
“It’s just bringing all of the food trucks in the valley together to be more successful,” he said.
New downtown Lewiston retailer carries clothing and gifts
Items from 17 female-owned ventures comprise the inventory of K.L. Suites, a store that recently opened in downtown Lewiston.
The retailer at 523 Main St. is the collaboration of Lauren Auker and Kayla Pettingill. It carries Pettingill’s line of coffee cups, keychains and magnets with logos. Other merchandise includes T-shirts and sweatshirts from Hosking Custom Ts and upscale bohemian-style clothing from Cardinal Road Boutique.
K.L. Suites is open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.
Auker and Pettingill have other jobs. Auker works full time remotely for Procall Center, which answers calls and schedules appointments for a practice of orthopedic physicians in Olympia. She also has a business that assists entrepreneurs with social media. Pettingill runs Design by Kayla, which does logos and merchandising.
Lewiston airport adds waiting area for cruise boat passengers
A waiting area for overnight cruise boat passengers could be ready at the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport in time for the July 4 holiday weekend.
A space at the airport terminal that formerly housed MAP Travel is being remodeled with a private anonymous donation.
It will have tables and chairs where travelers can relax and browse the internet, as well as refreshments, said Airport Director Mike Isaacs.
The airport is encouraging the thousands of tourists who take multiday trips on cruise boats to fly through Lewiston and increase demand for the direct flights it has to Denver and Salt Lake City.
The boats follow a route from the Portland, Ore., area to the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley.
The industry brought 19,000 passengers to the area in 2019, generating $4 million. That volume is expected to grow.
Financial advice available for couples
MOSCOW — Couples money coaching is being offered by the University of Idaho Extension-Latah County.
The $50 session will be 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. July 21 at the Latah County Annex Conference Room at 200 S. Almon St., Moscow. The fee includes an individual meeting with the workshop coach after the session, learning materials and lunch from Jimmy John’s.
The instruction is intended to help couples better understand their thoughts about money, which Psychology magazine found to be one of the top reasons for divorce, according to a news release from UI Extension-Latah County.
“Whether you are new to (your) relationship or if you have been together for many years, this workshop will change how you think about money and will improve the way you communicate about your finances,” according to the news release.
The coach is Karen Richel, a UI Extension associate professor, who is the family finance educator for 10 northern Idaho counties. She is an accredited financial counselor and certified money coach.
“When you throw two people into a relationship that come with different backgrounds, education and life experiences, you’re going to have some differences of opinion,” according to the news release. “This workshop helps you understand yourself and your significant other in a new light.”
Additional information is available by calling (208) 883-2241.
Regence hires executive medical director
BOISE — Dr. Daniel Meltzer has joined Regence BlueShield of Idaho as its executive medical director.
Based in Boise, Meltzer will lead Regence’s statewide health care affordability, quality, service and access initiatives through engagement with key employees and providers. In addition to those duties, he works as an emergency physician and float physician in the Boise area.
“(Meltzer’s) boots-on-the-ground experience within the workings of health care in Idaho and strong community ties will be invaluable as he leads our efforts to transform health care to become easier, more people-centered and economically sustainable, ” said Mark Ruszczyk, president of Regence BlueShield of Idaho.
Previously Meltzer was chief medical officer and senior vice president with Matrix Medical Network in Scottsdale, Ariz., and has served as the chief of the Department of Emergency Medicine and chairperson of the Emergency Medicine Residency Program for Kaiser Permanente in San Diego.
He received his medical degree from Boston University School of Medicine. He is a fellow of the American College of Emergency Physicians and diplomate of the American Board of Emergency Medicine as well as a member of the American College of Healthcare Executives and American Association for Physician Leadership.
Osprey nest near Lewiston airport needs to go
The Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport is monitoring an osprey nest along Southport Avenue about one-third of a mile from one of its runways.
The transportation hub is looking to have the nest dismantled at a time when it will cause the least amount of disruption for the birds, Isaacs said.
This is the second occupied osprey nest within about a year that the airport has had to manage, he said.
Last year, ospreys were living at the top of a light that illuminated a baseball field at Airport Park in Lewiston before it was cleared by crews.
A third nest that was under construction was taken down several times before it was completed.
Large birds are a concern because they can create serious issues if they hit planes.
Williams may be contacted at ewilliam@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2261.