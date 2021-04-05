The chief information and technology officer of Maine Community College System has been named to a similar post at Lewis-Clark State College.
Martin Gang starts June 1 as LCSC’s chief technology officer and director of information technology.
Gang is responsible for the development of strategic direction and oversight of systemwide initiatives for all technology, and the development of systemwide cybersecurity policies and procedures at the Maine Community College system, which is comprised of seven colleges.
He also provides strategic direction and structure for systemwide budgeting, planning, development, implementation, coordination and direct support of information technology functions.
Previously he worked as assistant vice chancellor of information technology at Yosemite Community College District in Modesto, Calif., and senior director of information technology at Orange County Public Schools in Orlando, Fla.
Celeste McCormick, who has served as the interim director and chief technology officer since July 2020, will return to her role as manager of administrative computing June 1.
