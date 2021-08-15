Patrick Brown-Hayes, the co-founder of The Killer Clothing Collective, carefully lays a lightly-frayed, chocolate-colored, cotton cardigan on his design table at his Lewiston Orchards business.
The V-neck, arrangement of buttons down the front and placement of the pockets is so universal and familiar that it’s not readily apparent he is handling an artifact or even that it’s a man’s garment.
The sweater is more than 100 years old and marks an important milestone in fashion. It was one of the first produced by J.C. Penney.
It was discovered by Jordan Peck, the other founder of The Killer Clothing Collective, underneath a rural farm house on the Palouse, buried in dirt.
“This was like a rock when we found it,” Brown-Hayes said. “Being able to bring this back to life, to be able to see and be able to touch the textile and see how it was designed, is one of our missions.”
The article of clothing is so old that he can only speculate about the person who purchased it.
It’s a little nicer than everyday wear, so its owner might have worn it to church. But it’s more likely a man paired it with a button-up shirt, jeans and boots, an ensemble that would ward off the morning cold doing farm work, Brown-Hayes said.
This piece will sell for in excess of $1,000 to a collector. It’s one of hundreds the men have found in unlikely places and repaired using a number of skills, including the stain-removing expertise of Peck, a chemical engineer.
Their ability to find and restore vintage clothing, particularly Levi’s jeans, has earned them an international clientele, including buyers who fly in from Asia, Europe and Australia to make their purchases when the store is closed to other customers, Brown-Hayes said.
Premium vintage clothing is one of two segments of the business that also sells lines of clothing intended to change how everyday men and women shop.
Brown-Hayes and Peck scout garage sales, estate sales, storage-unit cleanouts and second-hand stores, looking for garments with potential that others have overlooked.
They also buy directly from people who bring clothing made in the year 2000 or earlier to their store, typically paying more than what people would get if they sold it themselves.
“If anything is a textile, especially if it’s workwear or denim, no matter how damaged it appears to be, bring it to us,” Brown-Hayes said. “We’ll tell you if it’s valuable or not. Most of the time, if it’s at least 20 or 30 years old, we’ll give you cash for it. So don’t throw it away.”
The vintage jeans, shirts, jackets, dresses, tank tops, T-shirts, and skirts selected for their visual appeal and sturdiness go onto the racks of the store, where prices start at $20.
In addition, Brown-Hayes designs one-of-a-kind pieces, upcycling clothing deemed too far gone for retail by others. They sell for as little as $9.99.
The clothing is arranged by color and garment type, not by size, with men’s and women’s clothing mingled together.
If something fits, Brown-Hayes said, the size on the tag and whether it was made for a man or a woman shouldn’t matter.
“We want you to spend time having fun and trying things on,” he said. “If they don’t work, they don’t work. You can find something. We have thousands of pieces in here. It’s all been hand-selected by us.”
While customers browse, Brown-Hayes often is at his design table putting together something for someone on the spot or to sell from the floor.
He has cut jeans into shorts, repaired tears and screen printed, tie-dyed or patched to hide stains. Sometimes he’ll even make something entirely new, as in the case of a polo shirt that became the top of a dress with a skirt made from jeans. Rather than try to remove paint from the jeans, he added more to unify the look and embellish the design.
“What we’re trying to do here is give people access to really cool stuff that is custom made that rivals anything out there,” Brown-Hayes said.
Besides giving ordinary people access to quality clothing, The Killer Clothing Collective’s approach has another important advantage of reversing the trend of fast fashion, he said.
It used to be that people typically bought clothing twice a year, for winter and summer. Now, for a variety of reasons, including wanting new outfits for social media pictures, some people change things out every month or more.
That pattern has a number of effects he learned about doing his graduate research.
Since people’s incomes generally haven’t grown, prices have dropped, along with quality, to accommodate the trend, reducing wages for people who make clothing.
And it’s creating environmental waste, with the chemicals and dyes needed for garments and every American discarding, on average, 80 pounds of clothing per year.
“I came to a point where I couldn’t do it anymore,” he said. “I couldn’t contribute to what was going on, so we came up with this.”
He and Peck don’t want to just change the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley. They hope the affordable, sustainable fashion The Killer Clothing Collective sells gains enough popularity to have locations in a handful of key cities around the world.
