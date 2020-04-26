The more than $2 trillion Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security Act has bolstered unemployment benefits for the hundreds of thousands of Americans who have lost their jobs because of coronavirus.
Here is a rundown of unemployment benefit basics for Idaho and Washington and some ways the CARES Act is strengthening the safety net for those who have lost their jobs:
Question: Where are unemployment benefits available?
Answer: People who had jobs in Idaho apply for the help at https://labor.idaho.gov/dnn and those who worked in Washington seek benefits at https://esd.wa.gov/. Both states are handling claims online because their offices are closed to walk-in traffic.
Q: What kind of information is required?
A: Your name, Social Security number, birthdate, contact information and complete work history for the last 18 months, including the state and end dates of each job along with the names of all of the employers, their addresses and telephone numbers.
Q: Who qualifies for unemployment benefits?
A: Typically anyone who loses their job through no fault of their own and has worked for an employer that paid unemployment taxes to the state where it’s located. The CARES Act has broadened that to include others such as people who are self-employed and independent contractors.
Q: How much does unemployment pay?
A: The state of Washington’s benefits are usually about half people’s regular wages with a cap for higher wage earners, generally ranging from $188 to $790 per week. A calculator where individuals can estimate how much they might receive is at https://esd.wa.gov/unemployment/calculate-your-benefit.
The checks in Idaho typically top out at $448 per week. The federal stimulus package is adding $600 per week to those amounts for the weeks between March 29 and July 25 of this year. That additional money for federal pandemic unemployment compensation won’t be included in the checks in Idaho and Washington until a little later.
Q: How long will the benefits last?
A: Usually the limit is 26 weeks in Idaho and Washington, but the federal stimulus package has extended that to 39 weeks in both states.
Q: Do people receiving unemployment benefits have to look for work?
A: It depends. Washington state has waived work search requirements because of coronavirus, but Idaho still has some. In Idaho, those receiving unemployment need to seek jobs unless their former employer has promised them they can get their job back in a certain length of time.