Three medical providers have joined the staff of St. Joseph Regional Medical Center.
General surgeon Dr. Adam Bell was most recently at Valley Medical Center in Lewiston. The procedures he offers include emergency surgery, gastrointestinal surgery, colon and skin cancer treatments, breast surgery, robotic hernia repair, upper and lower endoscopies and hemorrhoid treatments.
The two other professionals are Dr. Marvin Kym, an orthopedic surgeon, and Sunshine Huffman, an orthopedic-certified nurse practitioner.