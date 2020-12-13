Beer delivery demand way up

SPOKANE — When the first round of coronavirus-related restrictions went into effect in mid-March requiring residents to temporarily stay at home, Spokane resident Tyler Cossey’s beer delivery service quickly grew from a small business to one processing more than 1,000 orders per month.
Before the pandemic, Spokane Beer Delivery filled nearly 350 orders a month. That number climbed to 1,700 in March and April — a 386 percent increase in monthly orders.
“My little idea became (a) big business nearly overnight,” Cossey said in a statement. “I worked 87 days straight — at least eight hours a day — this past March.”
Business continues to be brisk for Spokane Beer Delivery, which now processes about 1,300 orders per month and employs 22 people.
Cossey founded Spokane Beer Delivery in February 2019 after noticing customers of The Store on Thor — a convenience store he owns on the lower South Hill — were spending $10-$12 on taxi rides to purchase beer to avoid drinking and driving.
Cossey also began delivering to elderly customers unable to drive.
“(The company’s growth) was organic, and it developed from there,” Cossey said in a phone interview. “Once I saw there was a greater demand, I said, ‘There’s really something here.’ ”
After the company established its delivery service, demand grew beyond the neighborhood, primarily through word-of-mouth, Cossey said.
“When COVID hit, we started getting orders from all over Spokane,” he said.
Market research firm Nielsen reported coronavirus-related shutdowns had an “inordinate impact” on the alcohol sales industry. Weekly online sales nationwide grew by an average of 312 percent from March 7 to April 25, compared to the same time period in 2019, according to data from Nielsen.
Customers are able to order beer, wine, spirits and snacks supplied from The Store on Thor via Spokane Beer Delivery’s website at spokanebeerdelivery.com.
The company’s minimum order is $20 before tax and delivery fees, which are 79 cents per mile, Cossey said.
Delivery drivers wear masks to the customer’s location and maintain social distancing by leaving the products near the door while verifying the customer’s information.
Cossey said Spokane Beer Delivery has lower fees and faster delivery times compared to its nationwide competitors, such as Instacart, Drizly and Total Wine & More.
“Our delivery times are 28 minutes,” Cossey said. “We are very prompt, and we are working on our selection. It’s growing every day with customer requests.”
Cossey also accepts phone orders, which make up nearly 60 percent of the company’s sales.
He anticipates the holiday season will bring a significant increase in orders, and he’s aiming to streamline the company’s website and launch an app next year.
“We are looking at doubling inventory on our website and keeping feelers out there for the next thing to deliver,” said Cossey, adding he’s also focusing on marketing the company.
“We still have a huge portion of Spokane that hasn’t heard of us. We are reaching out to breweries and distilleries to see if we can work together to boost local sales and keep the money in Spokane.”
