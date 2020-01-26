The environment for retail stores will be the topic of a panel discussion that’s a part of Beautiful Downtown Lewiston Revitalization Corporation’s annual membership meeting on Feb. 4.
The event is at 5:30 p.m. in the community room of the Lewiston City Library at 411 D St., in Lewiston.
Downtown Lewiston has several significant opportunities that could accelerate its revitalization, said BDL Executive Director Courtney Kramer, in a news release.
“Retail commerce continues to evolve,” Kramer said. “This panel will give us a chance to take stock of the national retail market and discuss its impact and opportunities for downtown Lewiston.”
The panel members will include:
Karl Dye, CEO of Valley Vision, a not-for-profit economic development group funded by the private and public sectors.
Jacqui Gilbert, regional initiatives planner at the city of Lewiston.
Kristina Bickford, director of member and business services at the Lewis Clark Valley Chamber of Commerce.
Barbara Leachman, Region II director of the Idaho Small Business Development Center at Lewis-Clark State College.
The cost to attend the event is $10 per person. Reservations for the event are available until 5 p.m. Friday at http://beautifuldowntownlewiston.com/annual-membership-meeting1/.