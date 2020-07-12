Bayer AG failed to report thousands of complaints of injuries allegedly caused by its Essure contraception implant to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, according to newly unsealed documents.
After acquiring original Essure maker Conceptus in 2013, the German conglomerate continued the California-based company’s practice of not reporting complaints to the FDA, according to an unsealed court filing by the lead attorney in the coordinated lawsuits by thousands of women in California.
“It was Bayer’s failures to comply with its reporting obligations that made it impossible for FDA to know that updates to Essure’s warnings were needed,” the attorney, Fidelma Fitzpatrick, said in the filing.
Essure was marketed as a safe alternative to surgical contraceptives, but the FDA put restrictions on the device amid mounting complaints that it caused bleeding, pain and organ damage. Bayer stopped selling the implant in the U.S. in 2018.
The lawsuits in California are headed toward trial after the company failed earlier this year to get them dismissed.
Bayer said last week it continues to “stand behind Essure’s safety and efficacy, which are demonstrated by an extensive body of research, undertaken by Bayer and independent medical researchers, involving more than 270,000 women over the past two decades.”
The documents now being made public in the litigation “do not affect Essure’s safety profile,” which the company continues to monitor while working with the FDA, Bayer said in a statement.
The release of hundreds of documents in the Essure litigation at the request of Public Justice, a nonprofit advocacy group, comes just after Bayer’s announcement two weeks ago of a $12.1 billion settlement to resolve U.S. lawsuits over its flagship weedkiller Roundup and other products.
Conceptus had a backlog of open complaints as early as 2003 and which continued after Bayer started selling the product, according to the filings. A 2008 internal audit by an independent firm warned the backlog of unresolved complaints could be a violation of FDA rules, according to the unsealed documents.