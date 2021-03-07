Barbecue cart heats up in Pullman

For Molly and Tim Schotzko, of Pullman, few things bridge divides and bring people together better than barbecue.
“It’s a community thing,” Tim Schotzko said. “It doesn’t matter what your beliefs are, you’re there to eat barbecue. You got that in common”
The community came together in a big way when the Schotzkos first started selling their Texas-style barbecue out of their pop-up food cart, Miss Huddy’s Barbecue, in the parking lot north of Dissmore’s IGA at 104 N.W. Stadium Way.
They held a soft opening Dec. 31, without any advertising outside of Instagram posts.
“We walk out, and there were 120 people waiting,” Tim Schotz-ko said.
Since then, they have opened about every two weeks, and are scheduled to be open today at 11 a.m. They publicize the times on social media and their website, misshuddysbarbecue.com.
The Schotzkos wanted to bring this type of barbecue to Pullman ever since they tried it for the first time in 2015.
During a trip to Austin, Texas, they visited a barbecue establishment and tasted the best bite of meat they ever had.
Tim Schotzko, who is the shop teacher at Pullman High School, built barbecue pits, and they started cooking.
Their food became popular among their friends and others. They saw there was demand for this type of food locally, so they decided to create Miss Huddy’s Barbecue.
They named Miss Huddy’s after their 4-year-old daughter, Hudson, who is their motivation for working hard, Molly Schotzko said.