Washington

Asotin County

Chapter 7

Tia Sharie Nicklaus; Anna Kathleen Bruce; Alicia L. Gonzales; Luke J. Hoyt.

Whitman County

Chapter 7

Walter Michael Bone and Yolanda Marie Bone; Trina L. Cooper; Helen Marion Burke; Brandon Dakota Parmley.

Idaho

Idaho County

Chapter 7

William Howard Simmons and Cathy Jean Simmons.

Latah County

Chapter 7

Vikki Marie Johnson; Clay Brian DeFoyd.

Nez Perce County

Chapter 7

Melissa Ann Wester; Shandon Renee Ariaz and Nicole Lisa Holmes; Taylor D. Lodge and Meagan E. Lodge; Brenda K. Smiley; John Robert Mobley and Debra Sue Mobley; Shelby DuWayne Slater and Delores Irene Slater; Michael W. Kuykendall; Nicholaus Gregory Vankirk and Whitney Brenna Van Kirk.

