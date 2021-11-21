Idaho
Clearwater County
Chapter 7
Stephanie M. Weil.
Idaho County
Chapter 7
Jack Laverne Duncan.
Latah County
Chapter 7
Danielle Ann Mitchell.
Nez Perce County
Chapter 7
Stephen Raymond Moore and Christine Anne Moore; Marshall Robert Bunton; Shawn Warren O’Connor; Heather Dianne Springer; David Salomon Murillo and Elisabeth Mae Murillo; Shawn Michael Whitmore.
Chapter 13
Lynn Marvin Pierson and Michele Jean Pierson.
Washington
Asotin County
Chapter 7
Robin Lee Naggatz.
Whitman County
Chapter 7
Charity Rachel Simkins; James William Flach.
Chapter 13
Errin Lee Nelson and Scot A. Nelson.