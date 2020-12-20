Idaho
Clearwater County
Chapter 13
Jimmy R. Needham and Natasha M. Needham.
Idaho County
Chapter 7
Dianna R. Wise.
Latah County
Chapter 7
Amber Randell Kingston.
Nez Perce County
Chapter 7
Alex R. Bayless and Stacy L. Bayless; Juanita Jane Soyk.
Chapter 13
Shawn P. Kroll and Darlene K. Kroll; Russell R. Parker.
Washington
Asotin County
Chapter 7
Gregory Daniel Paxton and Celeste Nichole Paxton; Chelsey L. Phares; Randy Allen Krug; Lisa M. Hunt.
Whitman County
Chapter 13
Ramiro Barajas and Josefina Galvan-Barajas.