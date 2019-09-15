Idaho
Clearwater County
Chapter 7
Dana Lynn Hueth.
Idaho County
Chapter 7
Alfred Jay Marshall and Barbara Ann Marshall; Judith Lynn Swearingen.
Chapter 13
Stephen Hampton.
Latah County
Chapter 7
Thomas W. Politte and Candita D. Politte; Lisa Ann Snyder.
Nez Perce County
Chapter 7
Mathew R. Ackerland; Suzanne E. Hubbard; Zechari J. Manyon; Erick Allan Lahnum.
Chapter 13
Beverly J. Childers.
Washington
Asotin County
Chapter 7
James Matthew Howard; Tammy Dawn Logan.
Whitman County
Chapter 7
Justin Riley Williams; John W. Montague; Brandon O. Brownson and Brenda Brownson; Ray Dewey Sinclair; Heather Marie Arnold; Joseph Allen Kirshner Jr. and Stacie Corine Kirshner.