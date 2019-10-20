IDAHO

Clearwater County

Chapter 7

Kathy Lynn Gulliksen; Pamela Sue Kinney.

Idaho County

Chapter 7

Christapher R. McCarthy; Scottie Carmel Dixon.

Latah County

Chapter 7

Lane Allen Parkins and Amanda Christine Parkins; Steven Dale Gunter and Wendi Marie Gunter; Christopher Joseph Edge and Melinda Ann Edge; Joshua Lee Montgomery.

Nez Perce County

Chapter 7

Sandra Jeanne Moorhead; Dustin Owen Hardisty; Michael James Wilson; Stephanie Tylyn Gilchrist; Stephanie Renee Hellekson; Justin J. Coursy and Jamie N. Coursy; Sarah Louise Sutherland.

Chapter 13

Brian Lee Henry and Sara Jane Henry; Nathan Lewis Deadfulwater and Natasha Marie Frost; Kayla Marie Young.

WASHINGTON

Asotin County

Chapter 7

Joshua M. Webber; Lisa M. Wilson; William James Mullen II and Leah R. Mullen; Charles Joseph Bellinger; David Joseph Allen R. Perry; Karen L. Smith; John Maurice Escamilla.

Chapter 13

Misty A. McKnight; Trent M. Line and Patsy E. Line.

Garfield County

Chapter 7

Gregory C. Gilbert and Sandra L. Gilbert.

Whitman County

Chapter 7

Ronald Wesley Kinkade Jr.; Beverlee Rae Brannan; Kara Rose Hutchison; George Martin Safranek and Christina Dawn Safranek; Jacob Leslie Dickinson and Piper Kay Dickinson.

Chapter 13

Dixie A. Nelson

