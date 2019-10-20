IDAHO
Clearwater County
Chapter 7
Kathy Lynn Gulliksen; Pamela Sue Kinney.
Idaho County
Chapter 7
Christapher R. McCarthy; Scottie Carmel Dixon.
Latah County
Chapter 7
Lane Allen Parkins and Amanda Christine Parkins; Steven Dale Gunter and Wendi Marie Gunter; Christopher Joseph Edge and Melinda Ann Edge; Joshua Lee Montgomery.
Nez Perce County
Chapter 7
Sandra Jeanne Moorhead; Dustin Owen Hardisty; Michael James Wilson; Stephanie Tylyn Gilchrist; Stephanie Renee Hellekson; Justin J. Coursy and Jamie N. Coursy; Sarah Louise Sutherland.
Chapter 13
Brian Lee Henry and Sara Jane Henry; Nathan Lewis Deadfulwater and Natasha Marie Frost; Kayla Marie Young.
WASHINGTON
Asotin County
Chapter 7
Joshua M. Webber; Lisa M. Wilson; William James Mullen II and Leah R. Mullen; Charles Joseph Bellinger; David Joseph Allen R. Perry; Karen L. Smith; John Maurice Escamilla.
Chapter 13
Misty A. McKnight; Trent M. Line and Patsy E. Line.
Garfield County
Chapter 7
Gregory C. Gilbert and Sandra L. Gilbert.
Whitman County
Chapter 7
Ronald Wesley Kinkade Jr.; Beverlee Rae Brannan; Kara Rose Hutchison; George Martin Safranek and Christina Dawn Safranek; Jacob Leslie Dickinson and Piper Kay Dickinson.
Chapter 13
Dixie A. Nelson