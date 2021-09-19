Idaho
Latah County
Chapter 7
John Jacob Adams; Alicia Jewel DeWitt; Jeremy Lee Miller and Teegra Autumn Miller; Alexis Reagan Gantz.
Chapter 13
Shawn T. McGlothen.
Lewis County
Chapter 7
Dana Elizabeth Zahorka.
Nez Perce County
Chapter 7
Douglas S. Baumeister and Allana B. Baumeister; Nancy Della Hawkins; Brandon L. Eldred; Juanita M. Palmer; Gilberto Alex Garcia and Rebekah L. Garcia; Kathy J. Elliot.
WASHINGTON
Asotin County
Chapter 7
Satara J. Bales.
Whitman County
Chapter 7
Scott Michael Christian; Daniel Scott Thomas.