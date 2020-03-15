Washington

Asotin County

Chapter 7

Philip Wayne Greer Jr.; Jason Lee Katzenberger; Jamie Colleen King.

Whitman County

Chapter 7

Sean Fletcher Staley; Alyssa Larea Green; Derek Gabriel Wallace Sr.

Chapter 13

Jason Arthur Abrams.

Idaho

Clearwater County

Chapter 7

Nathaniel I. Olson and Christine R. Woods-Olson; Tchad J. Wiley; Tracy M. Weese.

Idaho County

Chapter 7

Clinton D. Sickels and Nicole L. Sickels.

Latah County

Chapter 7

Jason Robert Ratcliff.

Nez Perce County

Chapter 7

Krystal B. Rolbiecki; Robert Allen Nath; Aaron J. Powers; Donald Arthur Tuschoff.

