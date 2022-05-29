IDAHO

Clearwater County

Chapter 7

Austin Leo Umphenour and Kaela Marie Umphenour.

Idaho County

Chapter 7

Darryl Glenn Baker and Melissa Lee Baker.

Latah County

Chapter 7

Cody Daniel Sweet and Tyler Robert Sweet; Ory Martin Stephenson and Dawn Marie Stephenson.

Lewis County

Chapter 7

Bailey Christopherson.

Nez Perce County

Chapter 7

Paula Danielle Moser Jewell; Shaun Kenneth Rugg; Maurin Elizabeth Ranstrom; Jaydan Edward Kaufman; Gary Francis Glasser.

Washington

Asotin County

Chapter 7

Andrew R. Bible and June M. Bible; Jamie Stewart Harmon; Shana M. Baker.

Chapter 13

Julius Jerome Boesen and Amy Marie Boesen.

Whitman County

Chapter 7

Larry Clayton Conditt and Darlene Cordellia Conditt.

