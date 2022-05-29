IDAHO
Clearwater County
Chapter 7
Austin Leo Umphenour and Kaela Marie Umphenour.
Idaho County
Chapter 7
Darryl Glenn Baker and Melissa Lee Baker.
Latah County
Chapter 7
Cody Daniel Sweet and Tyler Robert Sweet; Ory Martin Stephenson and Dawn Marie Stephenson.
Lewis County
Chapter 7
Bailey Christopherson.
Nez Perce County
Chapter 7
Paula Danielle Moser Jewell; Shaun Kenneth Rugg; Maurin Elizabeth Ranstrom; Jaydan Edward Kaufman; Gary Francis Glasser.
Washington
Asotin County
Chapter 7
Andrew R. Bible and June M. Bible; Jamie Stewart Harmon; Shana M. Baker.
Chapter 13
Julius Jerome Boesen and Amy Marie Boesen.
Whitman County
Chapter 7
Larry Clayton Conditt and Darlene Cordellia Conditt.