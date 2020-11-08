Bank calls it quits in downtown Lewiston

Downtown Lewiston has lost one of its oldest businesses.
U.S. Bank closed at 835 Main St. on Nov. 1 after shutting down temporarily in March because of the coronavirus pandemic. The financial institution will continue to operate a branch at the Lewiston Center Mall and in Clarkston.
The employees who worked at the downtown Lewiston location will keep their jobs until January and receive severance packages, U.S. Bank spokesperson Boua Xiong-Roy said in an email. They will have opportunities to apply for jobs at other branches, in the mortgage division or at customer care centers.
The building, which has been a bank branch for decades, will be sold, Xiong-Roy said.
“The closure was part of previously discussed work that kicked off in early 2019 to optimize our branch delivery networks in response to changing customer preferences and behaviors,” she said.
The Lewiston branch is on a list of 12 U.S. Bank locations closing in Idaho that also includes a downtown Coeur d’Alene office and three locations in Boise.
“Although we are closing some branches, we are continuing to open and enhance others, as well as rapidly enhancing our digital capabilities,” Xiong-Roy said. “We are proud of our history serving customers in Lewiston.”
News of U.S. Bank’s departure has been circulating among downtown Lewiston property owners.
Mark Alexander, who has been influential in developing the commercial district by renovating a number of buildings and supporting the revival of the Liberty Theater, said in a text he wonders about the decision.
“As the downtown area continues to grow and thrive, there will be an ever-growing need for banking services,” said Alexander whose holdings include Town Square and the Lewis & Clark Hotel.
