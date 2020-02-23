Concerns linger about the possibility of insured patients getting stuck with large bills when they get care outside their insurance provider’s network, even though St. Joseph Regional Medical Center and Regence BlueShield of Idaho have settled a recent contract dispute.
“Surprise medical bills are the outrageous result of a broken system that takes advantage of vulnerable patients,” according to a joint Feb. 7 statement from U.S. House Energy and Commerce Committee Chairman Frank Pallone Jr. (D-N.J.), U.S. Sen. Patty Murray (D-Wash.), U.S. Rep. Greg Walden (R-Ore.) and U.S. Senate Health Committee Chairman Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.).
Separate bills have been introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives and the Idaho House of Representatives to stop the practice. The U.S. House Energy and Commerce Committee launched an investigation into three private equity firms about surprise medical billing.
“Surprise billing occurs when an individual goes to a hospital covered by their insurance plan, but receives medical services not covered by their plan or receives care from physicians who do not have contracts with their plan and, as a result, pays significantly higher costs,” according to an October news release issued by three United States Democratic lawmakers including Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.).
Many north central Idaho and southeastern Washington residents faced the possibility of something similar, called balance billing, in the last weeks of January when St. Joseph Regional Medical Center and its medical staff were out of Regence’s network after an agreement between the two parties ended Jan. 15.
It was the first time the contract between St. Joe’s and Regence establishing medical care prices had been up for negotiation since the hospital became a part of what is now LifePoint Health in May 2017. LifePoint, in Tennessee, is owned by certain funds of Apollo Global Management.
The U.S. House investigation does not include Apollo Global Management, which describes itself as “a leading global alternative investment manager” with offices around the world and “assets under management of approximately $331 billion.”
LifePoint and Regence couldn’t agree on how much the hospital should charge Regence for the services its customers received at St. Joe’s or from its medical professionals.
Until the conflict was resolved, the possibility existed that Regence customers would be balance billed for the difference between what Regence allowed for certain services and what the hospital’s actual costs were. That could have been the case even in emergencies when St. Joe’s was the only hospital in the region that offered the care certain patients required.
No one will know how expensive that might have been for patients, because the two sides reached a compromise that applies retroactively to the late-January/early-February time frame when there was no contract.
But that doesn’t mean the issue of surprise medical billing or balance billing couldn’t surface again with a different insurance provider or medical institution.
Customers of Blue Cross of Idaho were out of network with the physicians staffing the emergency room of Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello for seven months in 2018, according to an Oct. 17, 2018, Idaho State Journal article. That happened when the doctors formed their own practice, called Rocky Mountain Physicians Group.
Like the Lewiston dispute, the Pocatello conflict ended with a retroactive resolution, so patients didn’t have to pay more.
The two relatively recent cases in Idaho follow instances across the country where “surprise billing has devastated the finances of households,” according to a September letter sent to three private equity firms being investigated by the U.S. House Energy and Commerce Committee about the practice.
In one, a mother confirmed the hospital where she delivered her son was covered by her insurance plan, according to the letter. But she still received a $50,000 surprise bill, because the neonatal intensive care unit where her son was cared for was subcontracted to a third-party provider.
Those types of charges are happening as press reports indicate “private equity firms are increasingly acquiring physician staffing companies and private emergency transportation companies contracting with hospitals,” according to a Sept. 16 news release from the U.S. House Energy and Commerce Committee.
“We are concerned about the increasing role that private equity firms appear to be playing in physician staffing in our nation’s hospitals, and the potential impact these firms are having on our rising health care costs,” said Pallone and Walden, R-Ore.
One of the problems is “emergency rooms and ambulances aren’t real marketplaces — consumers can’t stop and shop for the best price in the middle of an emergency,” according to a June 2018 post on the news website Axios, linked to in the U.S. House Energy and Commerce Committee news release.
The worry lawmakers have won’t likely translate to an easy fix, partly because it involves the livelihoods of wealthy individuals and negotiating through a maze of competing interests.
Physicians “can … make a lot of money, because people will use their services regardless of price,” according to the Axios post.
But doctors contend they “need to bill commercial insurance more to make up for shortfalls in Medicare and Medicaid.”
Absent any changes, Dean Cameron, director of the Idaho Department of Insurance, has this advice for consumers:
“I would carefully check to make sure your physician, your provider, or hospital is in-network. Just because they were in-network in the past does not guarantee they will be in the future.”
