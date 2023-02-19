A preschool-age girl perused shelves of books at Children’s House Montessori School in Lewiston. In nearby classrooms, students worked on dozens of projects, mostly sitting or lying on carpet mats, not at desks. When they needed help, they walked to their teachers to ask questions, instead of raising their hands.

One boy, who had assembled a puzzle of the world’s continents, was following that activity by drawing a picture of the same thing.