Amazon, Salesforce jettison jobs in latest tech worker purge

The light reflects off the glass facade of a building on the Amazon campus outside the company headquarters in 2020 in Seattle. The company said Wednesday that it will be cutting about 18,000 positions.

 Elaine Thompson/AP file

E-commerce giant Amazon and business software maker Salesforce are the latest U.S. technology companies to announce major job cuts as they prune payrolls that rapidly expanded during the pandemic lockdown.

Amazon said last week that it will be cutting about 18,000 positions. It’s the largest set of layoffs in the Seattle-based company’s history, although just a fraction of its 1.5 million global workforce.

Tags

Recommended for you