SPOKANE — Amazon is beginning to hire employees for its proposed fulfillment center on the West Plains, with two new job listings posted to the company’s website.
The company has posted openings for an information technology manager and operations manager, which encourages military veterans and spouses to apply.
The information technology manager position is responsible for hiring, training and developing a team of information technology professionals as well as planning, organizing and supervising day-to-day technical support activities. It requires a bachelor’s degree and five years experience developing a team of technical professionals, according to the job posting.
The operations manager position is responsible for leading, developing and coaching a team of three to seven frontline supervisors and 100 to 300 hourly associates. It also requires a bachelor’s degree, among other qualifications.
Although Amazon posted the two job listings, it has yet to start full-scale staffing for the fulfillment center, Shevaun Brown, Amazon spokeswoman, said in an email last week.
Amazon is planning to open the 2.5 million-square-foot fulfillment center at 10010 W. Geiger Blvd. by mid-2020.
The company indicated plans to hire more than 1,500 workers at a minimum starting wage of $15 an hour to work alongside Amazon Robotics to pack and ship items, such as games, housewares, school supplies and toys to customers. The fulfillment center could eventually employ more than 3,000 workers during the peak holiday retail season.