Airlines commit to pay for hotel, meals for some cancellations

A Delta plane sits at the International Terminal in 2020 at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

 Curtis Compton

Delta Air Lines and other carriers are committing to pay for hotel and food expenses for some passengers whose flights are canceled or delayed by three hours or more, as the federal government pushes airlines to improve how they treat customers during flight disruptions.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg sent a letter to airlines two weeks ago “challenging” them to improve their customer service plans. He pledged to post an interactive dashboard before Labor Day showing what consumers are entitled to from airlines when their flights are canceled or significantly delayed because of circumstances within the airline’s control.

Tags

Recommended for you