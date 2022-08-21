One of the questions that Matt Weibler, a financial adviser, gets asked the most by his clients sounds like one that might be posed to a physician.
They want to know if they’re going to be OK. And like a responsible doctor, Weibler has learned the best answer is always the honest one, even when it’s circumstances his clients would rather not face.
“They’re counting on you to be truthful with them about if they need to do more or be prepared for some austerity or if they’re doing fine,” said Weibler, who works at his family’s Lewiston firm, Weibler Financial & Retirement.
Such transparency helps individuals make wise decisions. Equally important, he said, it establishes trust, which is especially critical at times like this when stock prices have fallen in a bear market.
“If you’re not prepared for it ahead of time, it can really rattle your cage, especially if you’re just retired or just about to go into retirement, it can be very, very scary to watch the market and your account go down by such a significant amount,” Weibler said.
A bear market happens when the value of stocks in the Standard and Poor’s 500, which includes 500 big companies listed on exchanges in the United States, declines by 20% or more.
From early January to mid-June, they dropped by a little more than 23%, he said.
Each bear market feels different, even though such conditions are part of how the stock market functions, Weibler said, noting that 13 have occurred in the last 75 years.
“In the grand scheme of things, they’re very, very typical events for the market to go down significantly like that,” Weibler said.
The present one is the second since COVID-19 struck. In the first, in the spring of 2020, the market plummeted by 33%, but it started to rebound in about a month.
“The 2020 decline was a little like ripping a Band-Aid off,” Weibler said. “This one is more like a painful rock in your shoe (that bothers you), even though it’s probably not going to hurt you in the grand scheme of things.”
Regardless of stock market conditions, Weibler said, his clients who have done the best are the ones who begin saving young and pick a smart financial adviser.
“Almost every dollar you earn is going to really quickly belong to somebody else, like the grocery store, or the bank (that has your mortgage) or the gas station or where you do your back-to-school shopping,” he said. “The only money that you’re going to keep, especially if you’re young, is what goes into your savings.”
One of the tools that supports building assets, Weibler said, is 401(k) plans that employers establish. They allow employees to have a set percentage of each paycheck automatically go into retirement investment accounts.
He recently traveled to Washington, D.C., partly to encourage legislation that would make it easier for employers to establish 401(k) plans and allow individuals to give larger contributions to them.
He points to the success of one area company as a reason for such reforms. The company began putting money in the 401(k) funds of employees instead of giving Christmas bonuses.
“The employer realized that (Christmas bonuses) … would kind of get spent on whatever, and even the employees didn’t really know what they spent them on,” Weibler said.
In a few years, the employees appreciated how quickly the money was accumulating and many increased their personal contributions.
“The employer loved seeing it do something more meaningful for these employees,” he said.
Aside from making savings a regular habit, Weibler recommends finding a wise financial adviser.
“It should be somebody who you like, who you think is fun to meet with,” Weibler said. “It should be someone you trust and somebody who you think is smart and knows their stuff.”
The combination of saving regularly and following the advice of a trusted financial adviser can enable families to build wealth that makes the communities where they live stronger, Weibler said.
“I want to see the people who live here have the opportunity to be prosperous, to be healthy, be well educated, and for all of those things to be sustainable for us in the long-term,” he said.