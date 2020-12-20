2000 and 2011 — Edmund O. Schweitzer III. Founder, president, chairman of the board and chief technology officer of Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories. Was the owner of the company until 1994, when he transitioned the company to employee ownership. In 2009, the company became 100 percent employee owned.
2001 — Bruce Finch. Continues to be vice president of Happy Day Corp., which operates Mystic Cafe, Main Street Grill, Tomato Bros., Zany’s, Southway Pizzeria, Taco Time, A&W, Arby’s and Happy Day Catering in north central Idaho and southeastern Washington.
2002 — Dale Alldredge. Was owner of Snake River Tool Co. and MAP Travel, both in Lewiston, as well as a Port of Lewiston commissioner. He now is president of Rousseau Co., in Clarkston, which manufactures power tool accessories for professional home builders and renovators as well as high-end wood workers.
2003 — Clyde Conklin. Was president of FirstBank, which became a part of Sterling Savings Bank and is now a part of Umpqua Bank. Now he is retired and living in Clarkston.
2004 — K. Duane Brelsford. Was a real estate developer and managing partner of 14 real estate investment limited liability companies in Pullman. Remains in the same field. Is president and managing member of Corporate Pointe Developers in Pullman.
2005 — Casey Meza. Was CEO of St. Mary’s and Clearwater Valley hospitals and clinics in Cottonwood and Orofino. Now is vice president of operations and an owner of Meza Post Acute and Long Term Care, a Coeur d’Alene-based medical practice that provides on-site care to residents of nursing homes, assisted living facilities and retirement communities.
2006 — Gerard Connelly. Was owner of Tri-State Distributors in Lewiston, Moscow, Coeur d’Alene and Moses Lake. Now is retired and living in Latah County, where he serves on four nonprofit boards: Moscow Opportunity School Foundation, Stepping Stones Inc., St. Vincent De Paul and the Idaho Community Foundation. The first two help those with disabilities.
2007 — Jody Servatius. Continues to be CEO and president of Twin River National Bank with locations in Lewiston, Clarkston and Asotin.
2008 — Jeff Martin. Was president and CEO of Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. Died in an automobile accident in 2010.
2009 and 2016 — Marty Zacha. Was director of operations at ATK in Lewiston and later vice president of ammunition products at Vista Outdoor, overseeing all of the company’s ammunition manufacturing in Lewiston and Anoka, Minn. Now he is retired.
2010 — Joe Hall. Continues to b president of Joe Hall Ford, Lincoln in Lewiston.
2012 — Chris Loseth. Continues to be president and CEO of Potlatch No. 1 Financial Credit Union, which has locations in Lewiston, Clarkston, Moscow, Pullman, Orofino, Grangeville, Culdesac, Colfax, Genesee, St. Maries, Post Falls, Rathdrum, Ponderay, Hayden and Bonners Ferry as well as the Washington towns of Spanaway, Brewster, Cle Elum, Brewster, College Place and Tonasket, plus Island City, Ore.
2013 — Gale Wilson. Continues to be president and line pilot at Hillcrest Aircraft Co. in Lewiston.
2014 — Tobe Finch. Continues to be corporate president of Happy Day Corp.
2015 — Jay Backus. Was vice president of manufacturing at Clearwater Paper in Lewiston. Retired after serving as vice president of strategic projects for the pulp and paper decision of Clearwater Paper.
2017 — Jesse Short. Continues to be regional manager of Idaho Forest Group.
2018 — Ryan Rogers. Continues to be co-owner of Rogers Motors in Lewiston and owner of Rogers Toyota of Hermiston, Ore.
2019 — Don Wee. Continues to be CEO at Tri-State Memorial Hospital in Clarkston.
2020 — Dave Whitehead. CEO of Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories, headquartered in Pullman.
