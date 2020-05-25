A Clarkston man is in stable condition at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center today after his motorcycle reportedly collided with a deer Sunday evening on Bryden Canyon Road in Lewiston.
Mica Craig, 54, was taken to the Lewiston hospital by ambulance following the accident west of the Eighth Street overpass that was reported at 6:42 p.m., according to a Lewiston Police Department news release.
The road was closed for four hours during the investigation. Police are asking anyone who witnessed the accident to call (208) 746-0171 and ask to speak to Sgt. Craig Roberts.
Look for more on this story in Tuesday's Tribune.