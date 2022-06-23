Man police killed in Oregon ID’d, police say he had gun
MILWAUKIE, Ore. — An Oregon State Police trooper and Clackamas County sheriff’s detective fatally shot Derrick Dewayne Clark, 24, after a traffic stop and pursuit early Saturday.
In an initial statement, the sheriff’s office said the shooting happened after an attempted traffic stop and chase that ended in Milwaukie, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported .
The officers tried to stop Clark because they suspected he was driving under the influence, the Clackamas County District Attorney’s Office said in a statement Tuesday afternoon.
Clark drove his car into a ditch, police told Clark to show his hands and he got out of the car with a handgun. Police shot him twice, the statement said. The shooting is being investigated by the Oregon City and Lake Oswego police departments.
Oregon State Police trooper Zachary Cole and Clackamas County Sheriff’s Department detective Dan Ferguson are both on leave pending the outcome of an investigation and grand jury decision on whether or not to indict them.
Under a new policy, Clackamas County deputies are only supposed to engage in pursuits when they believe a person has committed a felony crime.
Man suspected in Everett shootings arrested, bail set at $5 million
EVERETT, Wash. — An Everett man has been arrested and accused of shooting four people, two fatally, in separate incidents on Sunday and Monday.
Shane Baker, 25, was arrested Tuesday, lodged in the Snohomish County Jail and had bail set at $5 million, The Daily Herald reported. It wasn’t immediately known if he has a lawyer to comment on his behalf.
Around 9 a.m. Sunday, a man in his 30s was shot multiple times near an Everett intersection. Police said he remained in “stable, but critical condition” as of Tuesday.
On Monday afternoon, three men were shot in the 2000 block of Lexington Avenue in Everett. Two of the men had gunshot wounds to the head and died at the scene, police said. The third man, who suffered a grazing gunshot wound to the head, gave police information about the alleged shooter, police said.
Baker was allegedly driving a stolen pickup truck and had shot people who questioned him about the vehicle, according to police.
Baker told police he bought the truck from an unknown person in the past few days for $200 without a bill of sale, according to the police report. He said he’d recently given someone a ride to the Lexington Avenue home, but said he never returned, according to police.
When officers told Baker they had surveillance footage near the house, he reportedly asked for an attorney.
None of the men who were shot have been publicly identified.
Man who illegally imported/exported live scorpions sentenced
MEDFORD, Ore. — An Oregon man who illegally imported and exported hundreds of live scorpions was sentenced in federal court for violating the Lacey Act.
Darren Drake 39, was sentenced Wednesday to two years’ federal probation, 250 hours of community service, and a $5,000 fine payable to the Lacey Act Reward Fund, according to U.S. Attorney Scott Erik Asphaug of the District of Oregon.
The Lacey Act makes it illegal to trade wildlife and plants that have been illegally stolen or sold.
Between September 2017 and March 2018, Drake imported and exported dozens of live scorpions from and to contacts in Germany without first obtaining an import-export license from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, court documents said.
One parcel intercepted by U.S. Customs and Border Protection was falsely labeled as chocolates.
Drake also mailed or received several hundred live scorpions from other U.S. states, including Michigan and Texas, in violation of federal mailing laws.
Drake pleaded guilty in March to one count of conspiracy to violate the Lacey Act.
California father, son identified in fatal rafting accident
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — A 55-year-old California man and his 10-year-old son were identified as the victims who died in last week’s fatal rafting incident on the Nooksack River.
John Coleman, of Berkeley, Calif., and his son died when they were swept downriver after a raft overturned on the North Fork of the Nooksack River on June 14, the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office told The Bellingham Herald in an email.
The son’s name was not released, nor was the name of anyone else in the raft at the time of the incident.
At about 3 p.m. Tuesday, a commercially operated river raft with four customers and a guide flipped at a rapid near the Snowline neighborhood of Glacier, a sheriff’s office said in a release.
While one of the bodies was located about a half-mile downstream from where the raft flipped, the other was not found until the next day, according to the release.
The guide helped rescue the of two females, according to the release. But Coleman and his son were swept downstream.
The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office dispatched a swift-water rescue team along with K9 and drone teams to search the area, according to the release. Border Patrol, Trauma and Rescue also responded, along with a CBP helicopter.